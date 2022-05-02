Michigan tennis: Men to host, women earns automatic NCAA Tournament bid

It was a busy weekend for both the men's and women's tennis programs. Both programs won the Big Ten Tournament, both defeating Ohio State, en route to securing bids for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

For the men's team, the program comes in as a fifth seed and will host the first and second round of the tournament. The Wolverines will host Western Michigan on Friday.

From the men's program's official press release:

The No. 5-seeded University of Michigan men's tennis team will host the NCAA First and Second Rounds at the Varsity Tennis Center for the third time in program history, as the 2022 tournament field was announced Monday (May 2). The Big Ten Tournament Champion with a 22-3 overall record and an automatic bid to the tournament, Michigan will host MAC Champion Western Michigan on Friday (May 6).

Oklahoma and Louisville will play in a first-round match on Friday (May 6). The winners of the Michigan/Western Michigan match and the Oklahoma/Louisville match will advance to the second round and face off on Saturday (May 7). Times for all matches are still to be announced.

Tickets will only be sold at the door. Pricing will be $6 for adults/general public and $4 for youth and seniors (55+). Cash and card will be accepted for payment.

The No. 5 seed in the 64-team field, Michigan won the Big Ten Tournament Championship this past weekend with a 4-2 win over Ohio State. The Wolverines went 22-3 and had a 13-match win streak during the season, reaching as high as No. 5 in the ITA rankings. The squad knocked off No. 1 ranked TCU, No. 6 Baylor and Ohio State twice when it was No. 2 and 4.

Michigan is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season and 31st overall in program history.

Michigan could host the Super Regional (May 13-14), if it is one of the highest eight teams remaining after the first two rounds. The Super Regional round winners advance to the site of the NCAA Championship in Champaign, Ill. (May 19-22).

The women's program earned the Big Ten's automatic big with its tournament win over the weekend. The Wolverines will face Oregon on Friday.

From the women's program's official press release:

The No. 20-ranked University of Michigan women's tennis team earned the Big Ten's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament and will face Oregon in the first round at No. 4 seed Texas, it was announced Monday (May 2). It marks Michigan's 20th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

U-M is fresh off its fourth Big Ten Tournament title since 2015, shutting out No. 10-ranked Ohio State, 4-0, in Sunday's (May 1) championship match. The Wolverines put together a 19-5 record through the regular season and are currently on an eight-match winning streak heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines have a pair of ranked singles players in No. 19 Kari Miller and No. 92 Jaeden Brown, with five of Michigan's mainstays in the singles lineup boasting at least 22 wins.

Joining U-M at No. 4 seed Texas (20-4) are the Ducks (15-8) and Ball State (19-4). U-M and Oregon will square off on Friday (May 6) at 1 p.m. CDT. The second-round match is set fo Saturday (May 7) at 3 p.m. CDT.

