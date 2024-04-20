Advertisement
Michigan-Texas slated for Big Noon kickoff on FOX

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Michigan officially has its first kickoff time for the 2024 season in place. The Wolverines will welcome the Texas Longhorns to the Big House on Sept. 7 for FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

The game was originally scheduled to be in Austin, but it was moved to Ann Arbor when Texas moved to the SEC.

It's also been announced that Michigan will hold a Maize Out for the game against Texas on Sept. 7.

Michigan and Texas have faced off just once prior, in the 2005 Rose Bowl. The Longhorns won that matchup, 38-37.

