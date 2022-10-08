Michigan will be without one of its offensive weapons on Saturday as it takes on Indiana.

U-M wide receiver Roman Wilson did not make the trip to Bloomington and will not play against the Hoosiers, multiple sources told Maize & Blue Review. Wilson has an undisclosed injury suffered against Iowa and was held out as a precautionary matter.

The expectation is that Wilson should be available for Penn State.

Elsewhere on the team, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is not expected to play on Saturday as he recovers from a lingering hamstring injury.

On special teams, both Caden Kolesar and long snapper William Wagner will not be available on Saturday as well, with both players suffering season-ending injuries on the same play against the Hawkeyes.

Stick with M&BR for more Michigan Football coverage.