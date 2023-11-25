With a third consecutive win over Ohio State, Michigan has also sealed a third straight trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

Michigan 12-0 (10-0) will face Iowa 10-2 (8-2) in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, former Michigan players Cade McNamara and Erick All suffered season-ending injuries and will be unable to play in the matchup for Iowa.

Returning to the sidelines will be head coach Jim Harbaugh, now finished with his 3-game suspension. In his absence, acting head coach Sherrone Moore was able to clinch massive road wins over Penn State, and now Ohio State is on the way to a third straight Big Ten East crown.

The Big Ten Championship will occur on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 8pm est.



