News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-26 17:41:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan to face Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Get an annual subscription to M&BR for only $22! Use code RIVALS22
Get an annual subscription to M&BR for only $22! Use code RIVALS22

The stage is set.

The craziness that the Big Ten West was this season finally has some clarity, as Michigan knows who its opponent is going to be in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Purdue, who secured a win over Indiana on Saturday, will be the Wolverines' opponent in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Boilermakers have won the West division after finishing the regular season at 8-4 and 6-3 in the conference. The West was facing a bit of a mess, with Illinois and Iowa all in contention to appear in the championship game.

However, the Boilermakers 30-16 victory over the Hoosiers ended all discussion of potential outcomes.

Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 8 p.m. on FOX.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}