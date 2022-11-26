The stage is set.

The craziness that the Big Ten West was this season finally has some clarity, as Michigan knows who its opponent is going to be in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Purdue, who secured a win over Indiana on Saturday, will be the Wolverines' opponent in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Boilermakers have won the West division after finishing the regular season at 8-4 and 6-3 in the conference. The West was facing a bit of a mess, with Illinois and Iowa all in contention to appear in the championship game.

However, the Boilermakers 30-16 victory over the Hoosiers ended all discussion of potential outcomes.

Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 8 p.m. on FOX.