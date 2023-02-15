Michigan to honor victims of mass shooting at MSU with special decals
The University of Michigan will be wearing special helmet decals this week as well as shirts and a moment of silence before home events to honor the lives lost during the mass shooting on Michigan's State campus this week.
Michigan Athletics tweeted out a photo of the helmet decals that will be worn for the foreseeable future.
The university announced earlier this week that flags will be at half-mast until further notice to honor the three lives lost.
Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods, Alexandria Verner of Clawson and Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe were killed on campus on Monday. Five more students remain in critical condition.
Athletic events on Michigan State's campus have been canceled in the days following the shooting. The Wolverines and Spartans are set to face off on Saturday at the Crisler Center but it is unknown as of this writing if the basketball game will take place.
