The University of Michigan will be wearing special helmet decals this week as well as shirts and a moment of silence before home events to honor the lives lost during the mass shooting on Michigan's State campus this week.

Michigan Athletics tweeted out a photo of the helmet decals that will be worn for the foreseeable future.

The university announced earlier this week that flags will be at half-mast until further notice to honor the three lives lost.

Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods, Alexandria Verner of Clawson and Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe were killed on campus on Monday. Five more students remain in critical condition.