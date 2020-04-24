It will be the first meeting between the two nearby schools since Dec. 10, 2011, when the Maize and Blue took down the Grizzlies, 90-80, in a neutral site showdown at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein announced this morning that the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will host Oakland in Ann Arbor next season on Dec. 21.

U-M's 2020-21 non-conference slate is starting to take shape, with three other matchups officially having been set.

The Wolverines will travel to Oregon on Nov. 14 to complete a home-and-home series with the Ducks, and will then head to New York for the Empire Classic pre-conference tournament from Nov. 19-20.

The matchups have not been set yet for the event, but Baylor, NC State and Villanova are the three other participants. It's also worth noting U-M has won three of its past four pre-conference tournaments, taking home 2K Classic title in 2016, the Hall of Fame Tip-off crown in 2018 and the Battle 4 Atlantis championship in 2019.

A Nov. 27 home game against Southern Utah will be followed by the highlight of the non-conference slate, with Michigan heading to London to square off with Kentucky on Dec. 6.

Wildcats head coach John Calipari recently said that the game is currently 'up in the air,' and didn't rule out the possibility of the playing it at a different location.

If the showdown occurs, it will mark the first meeting between the two programs since the 2014 Elite Eight, when UK guard Aaron Harrison nailed a game-winning three-pointer with just 2.3 seconds remaining to send the Wildcats to the Final Four.

Matchups have not yet been set for the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, though Michigan is heavily expected to host a home game (it played at Louisville last season).

The 2020-21 campaign will be the second for head coach Juwan Howard, who went 19-12 in his first season on the job.