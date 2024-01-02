Michigan to host transfer portal wide receiver on Wednesday
Michigan is still playing double duty this week as it prepares for the national championship against Washington on Monday as it will be hosting a wide receiver target out of the portal.
Maize & Blue Review can confirm that the Wolverines will be hosting Wake Forest receiver Jahmal Banks on Wednesday.
Banks finished the 2023 season with 59 receptions, 653 yards and 4 touchdowns.
According to Rivals' transfer portal rankings, Banks is ranked the No. 162 overall prospect currently in the portal.
He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
---
