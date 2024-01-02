Advertisement
Michigan to host transfer portal wide receiver on Wednesday

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan is still playing double duty this week as it prepares for the national championship against Washington on Monday as it will be hosting a wide receiver target out of the portal.

Maize & Blue Review can confirm that the Wolverines will be hosting Wake Forest receiver Jahmal Banks on Wednesday.

Banks finished the 2023 season with 59 receptions, 653 yards and 4 touchdowns.

According to Rivals' transfer portal rankings, Banks is ranked the No. 162 overall prospect currently in the portal.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

