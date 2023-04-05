Michigan is leading the Big Ten in more than just on-field results, the program's recruiting budget also leads the way in the conference and sits near the top in college football, too.

In a report published by USA Today this week, the publication acquired budget numbers from NCAA financial reports by open record requests.

The Wolverines' spending in 2022 totaled, which led the Big Ten Conference, $2,240,064 which put them at No. 8 in the country, less than $100,000 behind Alabama.

Here is a look at what the Wolverines' spending has looked like dating back to 2017/

Grand total (since 2017): $8,120, 586

Average: $1,353, 431

2022 Spend: $2,240,064

2021 Spend: $540,268

2020 Spend: $970,685

2019 Spend: 1,411,989

2018 Spend: 1,397,784

2017 Spend: 1,559,796

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State (No. 12) was four spots behind in 2022 spending with $1,486,521 and Ohio State (No. 18) spending less than Maryland (No. 14 with $1,380,974) with $1,292,799.