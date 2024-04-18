Michigan trending for son of NBA Hall of Famer ahead of Friday announcement
Could the Dusty May era get started with the commitment of an NBA Hall of Famer? If you believe the trends, it's certainly looking that way.
With Rivals100 point guard Justin Pippen, son of Scottie Pippen, set to make his college decision on Friday, the Wolverines are trending heavily to land him, which will be the first commitment of the May era in Ann Arbor.
According to the Rivals FutureCast, all three predictions are in favor of the Wolverines including Maize & Blue Review's Josh Henschke.
Pippen recently visited Ann Arbor for an official visit and the momentum quickly picked up in favor of the Wolverines.
Pippen was recently given a fourth star during Rivals' final rankings update for the 2024 class.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram