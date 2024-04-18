Could the Dusty May era get started with the commitment of an NBA Hall of Famer? If you believe the trends, it's certainly looking that way.

With Rivals100 point guard Justin Pippen, son of Scottie Pippen, set to make his college decision on Friday, the Wolverines are trending heavily to land him, which will be the first commitment of the May era in Ann Arbor.

According to the Rivals FutureCast, all three predictions are in favor of the Wolverines including Maize & Blue Review's Josh Henschke.