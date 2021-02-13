Michigan basketball (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) will have underwent a 23-day break between games when it hits the floor against Wisconsin Sunday in Madison. The Wolverines returned to practice this past Sunday after a pause in activities, and saw their game against Illinois Thursday get postoned. Head coach Juwan Howard said he has no information on why that game was not played, revealing it is athletic director Warde Manuel in charge of working on communicating with the league on making those decisions. While the Maize and Blue were "frustrated" that they had to shut down for a period of time, and they were itching to get back to games, especially ones against fellow Big Ten title contenders like the Illini, senior forward Isaiah Livers explained why he agreed with the decision to wait until Sunday for game action. "I wasn’t too upset, because I know I was sitting on the couch mainly for a week and a half, two weeks, working out here and there," Livers said. "I don’t know if a lot of players were ready to get back into the game right away. "But obviously playing Illinois is one I have circled on my list. ... That’s one game I’m really hoping they reschedule." RELATED: U-M 'Thrives On Challenges': Winning Big Ten 'Isn't Supposed To Be Easy' RELATED: Michigan Returns 'Rusty' — Juwan Howard Not Sure What To Expect Sunday

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers is second on the team in scoring. (Lon Horwedel)

During Michigan's long layoff, a total of five games were postponed. Since plenty of Big Ten teams have had to take time off due to COVID-19 concerns, it's easy to see the Big Ten is willing to reschedule missed contests. Nebraska, for example, is in the midst of a six-game stretch played in the span of 11 days. But Michigan returns with just 22 days remaining in the regular season, meaning, if all of its tilts get made up, it will have to play 11 games over that stretch of days — all in the lead up to tournament time. "That doesn’t sound fun," Livers said of that possibility. "As much as I would like to, we don’t have robotic legs. I wish we didn’t feel game soreness or else I would be all for it. But I’d be very sore and then going into a postseason, I don’t know if that would be the best idea. "But then again I’m not the one making decisions so I’ll have to suck it up if that’s the case. If not, I’ll do my best to not have to do that." "At the end of the day, we're not machines," Howard added. "We are humans. That's not the type of pressure that I want to put on my student-athletes at this time. "Unfortunately, this is a very uncomfortable year, crazy times that we all are dealing with. We're pivoting in different directions but at the end of the day, we have to be smart. If the main thing is about our health and safety, let's make sure that's the main thing. Is it smart to play that many games in that many days?"