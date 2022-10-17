Michigan up to No. 5 in latest hockey rankings
Following a 1-1 weekend, Michigan hockey is up to No. 5 in the latest college hockey rankings.
The Wolverines scored nine goals in the series opener on Friday night, in what turned out to be an onslaught of the ninth-ranked Boston Terriers. Freshman Seamus Casey led the way for Michigan with two goals and an assist, and junior goaltender Erik Portillo allowed only two goals on 28 shots.
The first real test of the Brandon Naurato era was passed with ease, but Michigan may have taken its foot off the gas too much in the second game.
Freshman T.J. Hughes got the Wolverines on the board first once again in the first period, but the Terriers quickly struck back. Sophomore Luke Hughes added a power play goal in the second period, but a pair of Boston goals in the second period put the game away.
Neither team scored in the third period, and Michigan was handed its first loss of the season.
Despite the loss, Michigan moved up one spot in the rankings, passing previously third-ranked North Dakota. The four teams currently in front of Michigan are Minnesota, Minnesota State, Quinnipiac and Denver.
Three of those four teams were in last year's Frozen Four, and Quinnipiac, the only team that didn't appear in the 2022 Frozen Four, was knocked out by Michigan in the National Semifinal.
Naurato and the Wolverines will look to bounce back from the loss, as they travel north to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Lake Superior State Lakers this weekend. The games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.
