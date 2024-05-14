Michigan-USC set for afternoon kickoff on CBS
Four of Michigan's 2024 kickoff times are now known. Michigan's Week 2 contest against Texas was announced during the annual Spring Game on April 20, but three more game times have been announced this week.
On Monday, the program announced that the season opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31 would kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST and air on CBS. Then, later on Monday, the program announced that, keeping in accordance with tradition, the Wolverines and Buckeyes would battle it out on the last week of the regular season at Noon EST on FOX.
Michigan's Big Ten opener against USC on Sept. 21, a game that has already been deemed a Stripe Out, was announced as a 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff on Tuesday.
The game is scheduled to air on CBS and it will also be streaming live on Paramount+.
It will be the first time in Michigan football history that the program will be holding a Stripe Out. Fans will color coordinate their attire according to the section that they are sitting in.
Below is a full list of Michigan's 2024 schedule along with the kickoff times.
Week 1 - Fresno State, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Week 2 - Texas, Noon, FOX
Week 3 - Arkansas State, TBD, TBD
Week 4 - USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Week 5 - Minnesota, TBD, TBD
Week 6 - at Washington, TBD, TBD
Week 7 - BYE
Week 8 - at Illinois, TBD, TBD
Week 9 - Michigan State, TBD, TBD
Week 10 - Oregon, TBD, TBD
Week 11 - at Indiana, TBD, TBD
Week 12 - BYE
Week 13 - Northwestern, TBD, TBD
Week 14 - at Ohio State, Noon, FOX
