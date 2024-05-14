Four of Michigan's 2024 kickoff times are now known. Michigan's Week 2 contest against Texas was announced during the annual Spring Game on April 20, but three more game times have been announced this week.

On Monday, the program announced that the season opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31 would kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST and air on CBS. Then, later on Monday, the program announced that, keeping in accordance with tradition, the Wolverines and Buckeyes would battle it out on the last week of the regular season at Noon EST on FOX.

Michigan's Big Ten opener against USC on Sept. 21, a game that has already been deemed a Stripe Out, was announced as a 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to air on CBS and it will also be streaming live on Paramount+.

It will be the first time in Michigan football history that the program will be holding a Stripe Out. Fans will color coordinate their attire according to the section that they are sitting in.

Below is a full list of Michigan's 2024 schedule along with the kickoff times.

Week 1 - Fresno State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Week 2 - Texas, Noon, FOX

Week 3 - Arkansas State, TBD, TBD

Week 4 - USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Week 5 - Minnesota, TBD, TBD

Week 6 - at Washington, TBD, TBD

Week 7 - BYE

Week 8 - at Illinois, TBD, TBD

Week 9 - Michigan State, TBD, TBD

Week 10 - Oregon, TBD, TBD

Week 11 - at Indiana, TBD, TBD

Week 12 - BYE

Week 13 - Northwestern, TBD, TBD

Week 14 - at Ohio State, Noon, FOX