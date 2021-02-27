No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball (17-1, 12-1 Big Ten) will take on the Indiana Hoosiers (12-11, 7-9 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

Michigan is red hot, having won its last six games, including two over top-10 opponents in No. 3 Ohio State Sunday and No. 9 Iowa Thursday.

Indiana, on the other hand, is spiraling. The Hoosiers have dropped two straight and three of their last four contests. A team on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament picture, they will be desperate, and Michigan is on short rest, having just played Thursday evening and traveled to Bloomington Friday.

Indiana's offense has been average in league play, checking in at sixth in the Big Ten in efficiency, according to Kenpom.

While the Hoosiers have capable shooters in senior guard Almaji Durham and sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, with both shooting over 43 percent from beyond the arc during the Big Ten season, the Hoosiers pound the ball inside and score just 27.2 percent of their points on three-pointers. They play through sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in the post, who averages 20.3 points per game (third in Big Ten). He'll be up against Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who just held Iowa big man Luka Garza to 6-of-19 from the field.

Michigan's offense just scored 1.3 points per possession, and dropped 47 points in the second half, to blow out Iowa in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines' balance, with Dickinson on the interior and the likes of senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner on the outside, could get the Hoosiers fits. The Maize and Blue's ball-screen offense, which was led by Zavier Simpson, was too much to handle for Archie Miller's group in the lone meeting last season — look for Michigan to try to exploit the weakness and for Indiana to potentially adjust.

Indiana is the fourth-least efficient defensive team in the Big Ten during conference play. In addition, the Hoosiers allow opponents to shoot a league-worst 36.9 percent from long range — Michigan is shooting 40.6 percent from range in conference games.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including notes on every significant player, key statistics, a Q&A with Alec Lasley of The Hoosier and more.