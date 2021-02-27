Michigan vs. Indiana Preview, Lineup Breakdown, Prediction & More
No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball (17-1, 12-1 Big Ten) will take on the Indiana Hoosiers (12-11, 7-9 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.
Michigan is red hot, having won its last six games, including two over top-10 opponents in No. 3 Ohio State Sunday and No. 9 Iowa Thursday.
Indiana, on the other hand, is spiraling. The Hoosiers have dropped two straight and three of their last four contests. A team on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament picture, they will be desperate, and Michigan is on short rest, having just played Thursday evening and traveled to Bloomington Friday.
Indiana's offense has been average in league play, checking in at sixth in the Big Ten in efficiency, according to Kenpom.
While the Hoosiers have capable shooters in senior guard Almaji Durham and sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, with both shooting over 43 percent from beyond the arc during the Big Ten season, the Hoosiers pound the ball inside and score just 27.2 percent of their points on three-pointers. They play through sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in the post, who averages 20.3 points per game (third in Big Ten). He'll be up against Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who just held Iowa big man Luka Garza to 6-of-19 from the field.
Michigan's offense just scored 1.3 points per possession, and dropped 47 points in the second half, to blow out Iowa in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines' balance, with Dickinson on the interior and the likes of senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner on the outside, could get the Hoosiers fits. The Maize and Blue's ball-screen offense, which was led by Zavier Simpson, was too much to handle for Archie Miller's group in the lone meeting last season — look for Michigan to try to exploit the weakness and for Indiana to potentially adjust.
Indiana is the fourth-least efficient defensive team in the Big Ten during conference play. In addition, the Hoosiers allow opponents to shoot a league-worst 36.9 percent from long range — Michigan is shooting 40.6 percent from range in conference games.
Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including notes on every significant player, key statistics, a Q&A with Alec Lasley of The Hoosier and more.
Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers: What Time Is The Game? What Is The Betting Line? How To Watch / Stream, More
Date: Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Ind.)
Channel: FOX (Stream: Fox Sports App)
On The Call: Gus Johnson & Bill Rafftery
Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM)
On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) & Terry Mills (analyst)
Line: Michigan -8
Over/Under: 156.5
KenPom Prediction: Michigan 73, Indiana 66
Clayton Sayfie Prediction: Michigan 81, Indiana 64
Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup
#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — The Columbia grad transfer is averaging 8.4 points and a Big Ten-best 5.3 assists per game, while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 46.5 percent from deep (32nd in the country).
#55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Posting 8.9 points, 3.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest ... Shoots 40.3 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from long range ... Is considered Michigan's best on-ball defender.
#21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Averaging 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor ... Shooting the three at 37.9 percent for the season.
#2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — Second on the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game ... Also adds 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, while shooting 48.4 percent overall and 44.8 percent from three.
#1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — Leads the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game, and adds 7.8 rebounds (leads the squad) per night, while shooting 62.6 percent from the field.
Key Bench Players
#15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — Averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game off the bench in 19.8 minutes ... Is connecting on 49.1 percent of his overall looks and 41.9 percent of his attempts from deep.
#23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Plays the four and five spot off the bench ... Averages 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest and is shooting 56 percent from the field.
55 - Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Averaging six points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 11.6 minutes of work ... Shooting 70 percent from the field.
Indiana Hoosiers Projected Lineup
#10 - Junior guard Rob Phinisee (6-1, 187) — Averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 assists and two rebounds per game, while shooting 34.8 percent overall and 27.6 percent from long range.
#1 - Senior guard Aljami Durham (6-4, 185) — Putting up 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per outing, while shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc ... He is shooting 43.5 percent from three during league play, which ranks fifth in the conference.
#2 - Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin (6-4, 195) — Missed the second half of Indiana's game against Rutgers with a foot injury, and his status is unknown ... Posting 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game ... Shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 45 percent from deep (70th in the country) ... His 44.4 percent clip on three-point field goals in Big Ten play ranks fourth in the league ... Has 26 steals on the season.
