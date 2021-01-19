No. 7 Michigan Wolverines basketball (11-1, 6-1 Big Ten) is set to host the Maryland Terrapins (8-6, 2-5) Tuesday night at Crisler Center. The Maize and Blue are fresh off their first loss of the season, while the Terps just beat non-conference opponent Wingate in its last contest, after winning at Illinois Jan. 10.

Michigan defeated Maryland, 84-73, in College Park on New Year's Eve, meaning for the second straight game, the Wolverines will look to fend off squads that are gunning for revenge.

In the first meeting, a 19-2 second-half run sparked Michigan's 11-point victory. The biggest issue the Wolverines had in the game was defending the three. Maryland shot 13-of-22 from beyond the arc, including a combined 8-of-10 from its stretch bigs, sophomore Donta Scott (5-of-5) and junior Jairus Hamilton (3-of-5 off the bench).

While Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson struggled to guard on the perimeter, he shined on the offensive end with Maryland primarily leaving him single-covered in the post. In a homecoming game, Dickinson went off for 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting and 11 rebonds. Michigan used the 7-footer on 30 percent of its offensive possessions. A storyline to watch is how Terps' head man Mark Turgeon plans to adjust after being torched by the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School alum.

Both teams have been dealing with injuries. Maryland's leading scorer, junior guard Eric Ayala, has missed the last two games with a groin injury but is expected to return, according to Turgeon at his Monday press conference. Ayala is averaging a team-high 14 points, along with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is expected to be limited in this game.

“How much he plays depends on how well he plays and how he’s kind of adapting,” Turgeon said. “We’re a little worried about his conditioning because he’s been out a while, but he’s going to play.”

Michigan, on the other hand, does not know if it will have senior guard Eli Brooks, the squad's top defender. Brooks suffered a strained foot in practice leading up to the Minnesota game Saturday, and he was sorely missed in the team's first setback of the season. Associate head coach Phil Martelli, in speaking with the media Monday, described Brooks' status as "hour by hour."

Maryland has an efficient offense, ranking 24th nationally in Kenpom, predicated largely on shooting the deep ball. The Terps attempt 40.7 percent of their shots from long range, and connect on 37.3 of those looks (fifth in the Big Ten).

Defensively, Maryland utilizes a 3-2 zone on over 10 percent of its possessions, per Synergy, and used that defense on 15 percent of half-court sets in the first matchup against Michigan. Even though the zone worked to an extent, the Wolverines were able to garner 1.25 points per possession in the outing, cruising to victory by putting up 84 points.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including a breakdown of each team's lineup, key statistics and more.