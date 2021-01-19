Michigan vs. Maryland Preview, Lineup Breakdown, Prediction & More
No. 7 Michigan Wolverines basketball (11-1, 6-1 Big Ten) is set to host the Maryland Terrapins (8-6, 2-5) Tuesday night at Crisler Center. The Maize and Blue are fresh off their first loss of the season, while the Terps just beat non-conference opponent Wingate in its last contest, after winning at Illinois Jan. 10.
Michigan defeated Maryland, 84-73, in College Park on New Year's Eve, meaning for the second straight game, the Wolverines will look to fend off squads that are gunning for revenge.
In the first meeting, a 19-2 second-half run sparked Michigan's 11-point victory. The biggest issue the Wolverines had in the game was defending the three. Maryland shot 13-of-22 from beyond the arc, including a combined 8-of-10 from its stretch bigs, sophomore Donta Scott (5-of-5) and junior Jairus Hamilton (3-of-5 off the bench).
While Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson struggled to guard on the perimeter, he shined on the offensive end with Maryland primarily leaving him single-covered in the post. In a homecoming game, Dickinson went off for 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting and 11 rebonds. Michigan used the 7-footer on 30 percent of its offensive possessions. A storyline to watch is how Terps' head man Mark Turgeon plans to adjust after being torched by the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School alum.
Both teams have been dealing with injuries. Maryland's leading scorer, junior guard Eric Ayala, has missed the last two games with a groin injury but is expected to return, according to Turgeon at his Monday press conference. Ayala is averaging a team-high 14 points, along with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is expected to be limited in this game.
“How much he plays depends on how well he plays and how he’s kind of adapting,” Turgeon said. “We’re a little worried about his conditioning because he’s been out a while, but he’s going to play.”
Michigan, on the other hand, does not know if it will have senior guard Eli Brooks, the squad's top defender. Brooks suffered a strained foot in practice leading up to the Minnesota game Saturday, and he was sorely missed in the team's first setback of the season. Associate head coach Phil Martelli, in speaking with the media Monday, described Brooks' status as "hour by hour."
Maryland has an efficient offense, ranking 24th nationally in Kenpom, predicated largely on shooting the deep ball. The Terps attempt 40.7 percent of their shots from long range, and connect on 37.3 of those looks (fifth in the Big Ten).
Defensively, Maryland utilizes a 3-2 zone on over 10 percent of its possessions, per Synergy, and used that defense on 15 percent of half-court sets in the first matchup against Michigan. Even though the zone worked to an extent, the Wolverines were able to garner 1.25 points per possession in the outing, cruising to victory by putting up 84 points.
Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including a breakdown of each team's lineup, key statistics and more.
Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Maryland Terrapins: What Time Is The Game? What Is The Betting Line? How To Watch / Stream, More
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream: Fox Sports App)
On The Call: Lisa Byington (play-by-play) & Stephen Bardo (analyst)
Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM)
On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) & Terry Mills (analyst)
Line: Michigan -10.5
Over/Under: 140.5
KenPom Prediction: Michigan 75, Maryland 66
Clayton Sayfie Prediction: Michigan 76, Maryland 70
Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup
#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — The Columbia grad transfer is averaging 8.4 points and 5.8 assists per game, while shooting 47.9 percent overall and 42.9 percent from long range.
#55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Missed last game at Minnesota with a strained foot ... His status has been described as "hour-by-hour" ... Averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest ... Shoots 42.5 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from long range.
#21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Averaging 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from three.
#2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — Is second on the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game, while also adding 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists ... Shoots 47.9 percent overall and 40.6 percent from long range.
#1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — Leads the team in scoring (16.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.7), while shooting 71.3 percent from the field.
Key Bench Players
#15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — Started last game while Brooks was out with an injury ... Averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game ... Is connecting on 48.4 percent of his overall looks and 39.1 percent of his attempts from deep.
#23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Plays the four and five spot off the bench ... Averages 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest and is shooting 65.5 percent from the field (4 of 6 from three).
#51 - Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Missed five games with a foot injury but returned Jan. 12 against Wisconsin ... Averages 5.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 68 percent from the field.
Maryland Terrapins Projected Lineup
#5 - Junior guard Eric Ayala (6-5, 200) — Missed the past two games with a groin injury but is expected back in the lineup Tuesday ... Averaging a team-high 14 points, along with three rebounds and 2.5 assists. ... Shoots 47 percent overall and 33.9 percent from long range.
#11 - Senior guard Darryl Morsell (6-5, 200) — Left the last meeting early after taking an incidental shot to the face ... Averages 8.5 points, 2.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest ... Is connecting on 43.9 percent of his looks from the field and 30.9 percent of his attempts from deep.
#2 - Junior guard Aaron Wiggins (6-6, 200) — Is one of three players averaging in double figures scoring, with 12.6 points per tilt ... Adds 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 41.8 percent overall and 32.8 percent from three.
#24 - Sophomore forward Donta Scott (6-7, 230) — Is second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per outing, while shooting 57.1 percent overall and an elite 52.2 percent from long range ... Leads the team in rebounding with seven boards per game.
#30 - Senior forward Galin Smith (6-9, 235) — Averages 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, while connecting on 60.4 percent of his looks ... Only plays 15.4 minutes per game, despite starting seven of the team's nine games, including its last outing against Wisconsin.
Key Bench Players
#13 - Sophomore guard Hakim Hart (6-6, 205) — Has started the last two games at point guard while Ayala was out with an injury, and may get the starting nod again against Michigan ... Averages 9.4 points and 2.9 boards per game, while shooting 50 percent and 38.8 percent from deep.
#25 - Junior forward Jairus Hamilton (6-8, 235) — Averages 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.5 percent overall and 39.5 percent from three-point range.
|Category
|Michigan
|Maryland
|
PPG
|
79.9
|
73.7
|
Opp. PPG
|
66.6
|
67.4
|
FG%
|
51.4
|
47.5
|
Opp. FG%
|
37.7
|
42.6
|
3FG%
|
36.4
|
37.3
|
Opp. 3FG%
|
33.7
|
35.0
|
Turnovers per game
|
13.1
|
11.1
|Category
|Michigan
|Maryland
|
Overall
|
5th
|
45th
|
Offense
|
9th
|
24th
|
Defense
|
10th
|
86th
|
Tempo
|
230th
|
292nd
