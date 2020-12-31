Michigan Wolverines basketball is the only remaining undefeated team in Big Ten play, thanks to Maryland's win over Wisconsin Monday. The Terrapins pulled off a stunner after a rough start to the season, knocking off the top-10 Badgers in Madison, 70-64.

Michigan is fresh off a Christmas Day win over Nebraska, pulling away in the second half and putting together an impressive performance on both ends of the floor in that stanza. The Wolverines are led by freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who is second on the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game and leads the team in boards with 8.4 per outing. Senior forward Isaiah Livers leads the club in scoring with 15.4 points per game and shoots at an impressive 42.1 percent clip from long range.

Maryland's defense has struggled early on this season, but its offense is dangerous, ranking No. 11 in the country in Kenpom's efficiency ratings. The Terrapins will pose a big threat in its backcourt, with junior Eric Ayala, who leads the team in scoring with 14.7 points per game, senior Darryl Morsell and junior Aaron Wiggins, who averages 11 points per game, all standing at 6-foot-5 or taller. Michigan's Mike Smith (5-11) and Eli Brooks (6-1) are massively undersized when compared to the Maryland guards and have had problems, at times, when matching up with taller guards this year.

On another note, Dickinson, who stands 7-foot-1, has a size advantage down low, as he has much of the season against other opponents, and he will likely be able to get some easy buckets in the post. At the same time, the matchups will get even more intriguing when Maryland goes to its bench — specifically with junior forward Jarius Hamilton, who is a stretch-five and is nailing 41.9 percent of his threes on the season. Can Dickinson guard the perimeter and limit his space to work with? We will find out, as Terrapins' head coach Mark Turgeon will certainly put Hamilton in spots to potentially exploit Dickinson's lack of quickness as a perimeter defender.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including a breakdown of each key player in both team's rotations, key statistics and more.