Michigan vs. Maryland Preview, Lineup Breakdown, Prediction & More
Michigan Wolverines basketball is the only remaining undefeated team in Big Ten play, thanks to Maryland's win over Wisconsin Monday. The Terrapins pulled off a stunner after a rough start to the season, knocking off the top-10 Badgers in Madison, 70-64.
Michigan is fresh off a Christmas Day win over Nebraska, pulling away in the second half and putting together an impressive performance on both ends of the floor in that stanza. The Wolverines are led by freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who is second on the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game and leads the team in boards with 8.4 per outing. Senior forward Isaiah Livers leads the club in scoring with 15.4 points per game and shoots at an impressive 42.1 percent clip from long range.
Maryland's defense has struggled early on this season, but its offense is dangerous, ranking No. 11 in the country in Kenpom's efficiency ratings. The Terrapins will pose a big threat in its backcourt, with junior Eric Ayala, who leads the team in scoring with 14.7 points per game, senior Darryl Morsell and junior Aaron Wiggins, who averages 11 points per game, all standing at 6-foot-5 or taller. Michigan's Mike Smith (5-11) and Eli Brooks (6-1) are massively undersized when compared to the Maryland guards and have had problems, at times, when matching up with taller guards this year.
On another note, Dickinson, who stands 7-foot-1, has a size advantage down low, as he has much of the season against other opponents, and he will likely be able to get some easy buckets in the post. At the same time, the matchups will get even more intriguing when Maryland goes to its bench — specifically with junior forward Jarius Hamilton, who is a stretch-five and is nailing 41.9 percent of his threes on the season. Can Dickinson guard the perimeter and limit his space to work with? We will find out, as Terrapins' head coach Mark Turgeon will certainly put Hamilton in spots to potentially exploit Dickinson's lack of quickness as a perimeter defender.
Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including a breakdown of each key player in both team's rotations, key statistics and more.
Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Maryland Terrapins: What Time Is The Game? What Is The Betting Line? How To Watch / Stream, More
Date: Thursday, Dec. 31
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Xfinity Center (College Park, Md.)
Channel: ESPN (Stream: ESPN App)
On The Call: Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) & Dan Dakich (analyst)
Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM)
On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) & Terry Mills (analyst)
Line: Michigan -1
Over/Under: 142
KenPom Prediction: Michigan 72, Maryland 71
Clayton Sayfie Prediction: Michigan 77, Maryland 72
Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup
#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — The Columbia grad transfer is averaging 8.1 points and five assists per game, while shooting 33 percent from deep and 45.2 percent overall.
#55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Is the team's best defender ... Averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 assists and two rebounds per contest ... Shoots 41.8 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from long range.
#21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor ... Struggling from three at 26.3 percent for the season.
#2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — Is the team's leading scorer at 15.4 points per game... Also adds 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, while shooting 51.4 percent overall and 42.1 percent from three.
#1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — Is second on the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game, while also adding a team-leading 8.4 rebounds ... Shoots 69.4 percent from the field.
Key Bench Players
#15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — Averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game off the bench in 20 minutes ... Is connecting on 48.9 percent of his overall looks and 43.3 percent of his attempts from deep.
#23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Plays the four and five spot off the bench ... Averages 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest and is shooting 58.8 percent from the field and is 2-for-4 from deep.
#5 - Freshman forward Terrance Williams (6-7, 240) — Plays 9.4 minutes per game off the bench, averaging three points and 2.9 boards per game, while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from long range.
Maryland Terrapins Projected Lineup
#5 - Junior guard Eric Ayala (6-5, 200) — Leads the team in scoring with 14.7 points per game, while also adding 2.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game ... Shoots 48.8 percent overall and 33.3 percent from long range.
#11 - Senior guard Darryl Morsell (6-5, 200) — Averages 8.1 points, 2.9 assists and five rebounds per contest ... Is connecting on 40.8 percent of his looks from the field and just 25 percent of his attempts from deep.
#2 - Junior guard Aaron Wiggins (6-6, 200) — Is one of three players averaging in double digits scoring, with 11 points per tilt ... Adds five rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 41.8 percent overall and 25.7 percent from three.
#24 - Sophomore forward Donta Scott (6-7, 230) — Is second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per outing, while shooting 63.1 percent overall and an elite 51.9 percent from long range.
#30 - Senior forward Galin Smith (6-9, 235) — Averages 5.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, while connecting on 65.6 percent of his looks ... Only plays 15 minutes per game, despite starting seven of the team's nine games, including its last outing against Wisconsin.
Key Bench Players
#13 - Sophomore guard Hakim Hart (6-6, 205) — The Alabama transfer plays 23.2 minutes per game, despite only starting in two contests (came off the bench versus Wisconsin) ... Averages 9.2 points and 2.8 boards per game, while shooting 51.8 percent and 37.9 percent from deep.
#25 - Junior forward Jairus Hamilton (6-8, 235) — Averages 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.6 percent overall and 41.9 percent from three-point range.
|Category
|Michigan
|Maryland
|
PPG
|
82.0
|
74.6
|
Opp. PPG
|
67.7
|
65.1
|
FG%
|
51.5
|
48.3
|
Opp. FG%
|
36.4
|
42.0
|
3FG%
|
35.3
|
35.1
|
Opp. 3FG%
|
34.0
|
36.4
|
Turnovers per game
|
13.1
|
10.2
|Category
|Michigan
|Maryland
|
Overall
|
15th
|
38th
|
Offense
|
10th
|
11th
|
Defense
|
29th
|
70th
|
Tempo
|
229th
|
306th
---
