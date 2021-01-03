The No. 16 Michigan Wolverines are set to host the No. 19 Northwestern Wildcats in a Sunday night showdown at Crisler Center.

The Wildcats got off to a hot start to the Big Ten season, knocking off Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State, before falling this past week to Iowa.

Led by four starters averaging in double-figures scoring, Northwestern has an efficient offensive attack that ranks at a respectable No. 51 nationally in Kenpom, with the squad shooting threes at a 42.4 percent clip (sixth in the country) and only turning the ball over 10.6 times per game (17th). Junior forward Miller Kopp, who will likely be guarded by Michigan sophomore guard Franz Wagner, leads the scoring attack with 14 points per game and shoots threes at an elite percentage of 57.6 percent. All the while, sophomore guard Boo Buie, who tallies 12.9 points and 5.6 assists per outing on average, is the floor general and makes the offense go.

Michigan is undefeated at 8-0 and most recently took down Maryland in College Park on New Year's Eve, a game in which the Wolverines were dominant offensively for the entire game, scoring 1.31 points per possession, while the defense picked up in the second half and allowed the Terps to score only 29 points in the stanza.

The Maize and Blue offense is run through freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who is currently in Kenpom's top-10 players list in all of college basketball, the only freshman named. He is coming off a career-high 26-point performance at Maryland, and leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 16.6 points and 8.8 boards per night. The freshman phenom will once again go head-to-head against another pick-and-pop big man in Northwestern junior forward Pete Nance, who will test Dickinson's mobility and ability to defend on the perimeter, shooting 40 percent from deep this year.

A welcomed sign has been the recent reemergence of the aforementioned Wagner, who has put up 19 and 20 points his last two times out, respectively, after a slow start to the year on the offensive end.

Michigan's offense has been humming early on in the season, and ranks at No. 8 in the country in adjusted efficiency, per Kenpom, while shooting 52.3 percent from the field as a club (eighth nationally). However, the Wolverines, who attempt 21.5 looks from beyond the arc per game, may have a tough time against a Wildcats' defense that allows opponents to shoot just 29.5 percent from long range so far this season.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game, including a breakdown of key players on both sides, statistics and more.