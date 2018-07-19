Michigan vs. Notre Dame: Most Memorable Games
In part two of our series breaking down the Notre Dame/Michigan rivalry, Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and TheWolverine.com senior editor Chris Balas continue sharing their thoughts on the series.
This time the focus is on memorable games.
Question: What is the most memorable game you’ve covered or watched in this series?
Balas: There have been classic games between these two programs with much better teams playing in them — 1980, the Harry Oliver kick, 1994 and Remy Hamilton’s field goal, the 17-17 tie in 1992. Some of the best games on the Michigan end, however, came when Michigan really wasn’t very good.
