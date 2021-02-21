No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball (15-1, 10-1 Big Ten) is set to take on the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (18-4, 12-4 Big Ten) Sunday afternoon in what is potentially the game of the year in the sport and a contest with plenty of implications on the conference title race. The Wolverines are 2-0 since its 23-day break between games due to an athletic department-wide shutdown. Ohio State is a winner of seven straight games and hasn't lost since Jan. 19. Ohio State has the nation's third-ranked offense in adjusted efficiency, and are led by sophomore forward E.J. Liddell. At 6-foot-7, Liddell is averaging 15.5 points per game and adds 6.6. rebounds per contest. He is a threat from just about anywhere on the floor, making him a tough matchup for opposing bigs. He scores 0.977 points per possession on post-ups, per Synergy, and shoots 50.7 percent overall and 34.1 percent from long range. Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson, at 7-1, has struggled to guard stretch bigs on the perimeter. Expect U-M senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner to see some time checking Liddell, who is heavily involved in the Buckeyes' dribble handoff and pick and roll offensive sets. Dickinson may be a better fit to guard Ohio State senior forward Kyle Young. Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington Jr. averaged 18.5 points per game in two outings against the Wolverines a year ago. His height, at 6-4, can give the 6-foot-1 Brooks — who is Michigan's best on-ball defender — trouble at times, as he's a tremendous pull-up jump shooter. Michigan ranks seventh nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, meaning the Buckeyes will face a tough task when they have the ball. While the matchup between the Buckeyes' offense and the Wolverines' defense may be the most intriguing, the game may be won or lost on the other end of the floor. Michigan's offense also ranks seventh in the country in adjusted efficiency, while the Buckeyes are 65th in defense. Dickinson, who's averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and Michigan's front court have the size advantage on Liddell and the Scarlet and Gray down low. In addition, Livers has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games and can play both inside and out. Michigan shoots threes at 38 percent, which is good enough for 23rd in the country, while Ohio State lets its opponents get off a lot of attempts from deep (39.8 percent of opposing shots come from beyond the arc) and are 176th nationally in three-point field goal percentage defense. Below is everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's game, including notes on every significant player, key statistics, a Q&A with Marcus Horton of Buckeye Grove and more.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 10-1 start in Big Ten play. (AP Images)

Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: What Time Is The Game? What Is The Betting Line? How To Watch / Stream, More

Date: Sunday, Feb. 21 Time: 1:02 p.m. ET Venue: The Schottenstein Center (Columbus, Ohio) Channel: CBS (Stream: CBS All Access) On The Call: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) & Bill Raftery (analyst) Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM) On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) & Terry Mills (analyst) Line: Michigan -1.5 Over/Under: 147 KenPom Prediction: Ohio State 75, Michigan 74 Clayton Sayfie Prediction: Michigan 76, Ohio State 73

Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup

#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — The Columbia grad transfer is averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 assists per game (leads the Big Ten), while shooting 47 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from deep (20th in the country). #55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Posting 8.5 points, 3.4 assists and three rebounds per contest ... Shoots 40.4 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from long range ... Is considered Michigan's best defender. #21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 51 percent from the floor ... Shooting the three at 36.5 percent for the season. #2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — Second on the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game ... Also adds 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, while shooting 47.9 percent overall and 43.5 percent from three. #1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — Leads the team in scoring with 14.6 points per game, and adds 7.8 rebounds (leads the squad) per night, while shooting 64.6 percent from the field. Key Bench Players #15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — Averaging 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game off the bench in 19.8 minutes ... Is connecting on 46.2 percent of his overall looks and 38.6 percent of his attempts from deep. #23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Plays the four and five spot off the bench ... Averages 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest and is shooting 61.9 percent from the field. 55 - Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 12 minutes of work ... Shooting 69.8 percent from the field.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Lineup

#4 - Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. (6-3, 210) — The Grand Rapids, Mich., native is second on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game, while also adding 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game ... Shoots 38.2 percent overall and 38.1 percent from long range. #10 - Junior forward Justin Ahrens (6-6, 195) — The sharpshooter is connecting on 47.2 percent of his overall looks and 46.7 percent of his shots from deep ... Averages 7.2 points and two rebounds per game. #14 - Redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing (6-7, 215) — Posting 10.5 points, 5.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and just 29.5 percent from beyond the arc. #25 - Senior forward Kyle Young (6-8, 225) — Puts up 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.7 percent overall and 34.8 (low volume at 8-of-23) from long range. #32 - Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell (6-7, 240) — Leads the team offensively with 15.5 points per game, and also notches 6.6 rebounds per outing ... Shoots 50.7 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three. Key Bench Players #13 - Fifth-year senior guard C.J. Walker (6-1, 195) — Began the year as a starter, missed four games in January and now comes off the bench ... Averages 29.5 minutes per game and plays the majority of the point guard minutes for the Buckeyes (67 percent over the last five games) ... Registers 8.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per tilt, while shooting 33.9 percent overall and 25 percent from three. #2 - Redshirt junior guard Musa Jallow (6-5, 210) — Sees 14 minutes of action per game as a wing ... Averages 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. #31 - Fifth-year senior forward Seth Towns (6-8, 230) — The Harvard graduate transfer puts up 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10 minutes per game at the power forward spot, while shooting 48.1 percent overall and 36.7 percent from three-point range. #23 - Freshman forward Zed Key (6-8, 245) — Plays 12.4 minutes per game primarily as the backup to Liddell ... Averages six points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 64 percent from three.

Team Statistics Category Michigan Ohio State PPG 78.4 77.5 Opp. PPG 64.9 68.0 FG% 49.9 45.6 Opp. FG% 37.7 41.4 3FG% 38.0 35.5 Opp. 3FG% 32.0 33.1 Turnovers per game 12.4 10.3

Kenpom Adjusted Efficiency Ratings Category Michigan Ohio State Overall 4th 6th Offense 7th 3rd Defense 7th 65th Tempo 221st 244th

Q&A With Marcus Horton Of Buckeye Grove