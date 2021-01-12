No. 7 Michigan Wolverines basketball (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten) is set to host No. 9 Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) Tuesday night in a clash of top 10 teams. Michigan is fresh off two top-25 wins last week against Northwestern (85-66) and Minnesota (82-57), while the Badgers just beat Indiana (80-73) and Minnesota (71-59) in its last two games, after falling at home to Maryland Dec. 28 (70-64). Both teams are extremely efficient on both ends of the floor, with Michigan checking in with the No. 6 offense and No. 18 defense in the country, per Kenpom, while Wisconsin is at No. 10 and No. 7, respectively. A veteran team that starts five seniors, the Badgers make each and every possession count. They average just 8.9 turnovers per game and give the ball away on only 12.1 percent of their possessions (third in the country). They also shoot 41.4 percent from long range (fifth), with all five guys on the floor able to fire it from deep. 41.4 percent of their points come on three-pointers (fourth). Fifth-year senior guard D'Mitrik Trice, who averages 14.8 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game, runs the show for Wisconsin, and he's given the Wolverines problems in the past, including in his 28-point performance at Crisler Center last season. He'll likely be up against senior guard Eli Brooks, who missed last year's only matchup between the two teams. Brooks is "the head of the snake," for Michigan defensively and one of the top perimeter defenders in the league. Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 18 points and 8.1 rebounds (both team-highs), just dropped a career-high 28 points on Minnesota's Liam Robbins. He has another tough challenge ahead of him, with the Badgers being able to throw two talented veteran big men at him in fifth-year senior Micah Potter and senior Nate Reuvers. They'll each take their turns trying to contain Dickinson defensively, which is not an easy task, but they also have the advantage of being able to play on the perimeter on offense and shoot the long ball (Dickinson has had trouble guarding on the outside). Reuvers shoots 39.1 percent from three, while Potter connects on 43.3 percent of his looks from deep. Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including a breakdown of each team's lineup, key stats and a Q&A with Wisconsin insider Benjamin Worgull of Badger Blitz.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Wisconsin Badgers: What Time Is The Game? What Is The Betting Line? How To Watch / Stream, More

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 Time: 7:01 p.m. ET Venue: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Channel: ESPN (Stream: ESPN app) On The Call: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) & Dan Dakich (analyst) Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM) On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) & Terry Mills (analyst) Line: Michigan -3.5 Over/Under: 135 KenPom Prediction: Michigan 68, Wisconsin 67 Clayton Sayfie Prediction: Michigan 70, Wisconsin 68

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 10-0 start. (AP Images)

Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup

s#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — The Columbia grad transfer is averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from deep. #55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Took a blow to the face against Minnesota, lost a tooth and had to come out of the game ... Averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest ... Shoots 42.7 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from long range. #21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Averaging 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor ... Shooting the three at 35.3 percent for the season. #2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — Is second on the team in scoring with 13.9 points per game.. Also adds 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, while shooting 49.5 percent overall and 38.5 percent from three. #1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — Averaging a team-high 18 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 73 percent from the field (second nationally). Key Bench Players #15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — Averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game off the bench in 19.9 minutes ... Is connecting on 47.9 percent of his overall looks and 39.5 percent of his attempts from deep. #23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Plays the four and five spot off the bench ... Averages 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest and is shooting 72 percent from the field.

Wisconsin Badgers Projected Lineup

#0 - Fifth-year senior guard D'Mitrik Trice (6-0, 184) — Averages 14.8 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 45.3 percent overall and 42.1 percent from deep ... Poured in 28 points last season against the Wolverines. #34 - Senior guard Brad Davison (6-4, 202) — Scored 10 points per game and adds 2.6 assists and 3.2 boards ... Shoots 38.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from long range. #2 - Fifth-year senior forward Aleem Ford (6-8, 217) — Averages 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per outing, while shooting 46.8 percent overall and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. #35 - Senior forward Nate Reuvers (6-11, 235) — Starts at power forward but plays the bulk of his minutes at the five spot ... Averages 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and at a 39.1 percent clip from deep. #11 - Fifth-year senior forward Micah Potter (6-10, 248) — The Ohio State transfer is averaging 12.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from long range. Key Bench Players #1 - Freshman guard Jonathan Davis (6-5, 196) — Plays 24.5 minutes per game off the bench, and averages 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game ... Shoots 44.4 percent overall and 30.8 percent on threes. #5 - Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl (6-9, 220) — Sees action at the four spot nearly half the game (21.9 minutes) ... Averages 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per tilt, while shooting 47.4 percent from long range. #12 - Fifth-year senior guard Trevor Anderson (6-3, 195) — Averages 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists off the bench in 15 minutes ... Shoots at an extremely efficient 72.7 percent from the field and is 8-of-9 (88.9 percent) on threes this season.

Team Statistics Category Michigan Wisconsin PPG 82.5 76.5 Opp. PPG 67.0 61.5 FG% 52.5 46.3 Opp. FG% 37.5 38.9 3FG% 35.8 41.4 Opp. 3FG% 34.8 33.0 Turnovers per game 12.9 8.2

Kenpom Adjusted Efficiency Ratings Category Michigan Wisconsin Overall 7th 5th Offense 6th 10th Defense 18th 7th Tempo 237th 338th

Q&A With Benjamin Worgull Of Badger Blitz