{{ timeAgo('2018-11-21 12:12:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Videos: Pep Hamilton, Al Washington Discuss Ohio State

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Pep Hamilton is in his second year at Michigan.
Brandon Brown

Assistant coaches Pep Hamilton and Al Washington discuss Ohio State and what the Wolverines need to do to win the game on Saturday.

Pep Hamilton


Al Washington


