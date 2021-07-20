 Michigan Wolverines Football: Chris Balas Talks NIL On The Huge Show (7-20)
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-20 16:13:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Audio: Chris Balas Talks NIL On The Huge Show (7-20)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas talks name, image and likeness on The Huge Show. Find the audio below.

Michigan Wolverines football safety Daxton Hill was listed as the 14th-best safety in college football according to PFF.
Michigan Wolverines football safety Daxton Hill was listed as the 14th-best safety in college football according to PFF. (AP Images)
