Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 08:57:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Audio: Talking Spring Ball, Hoops Championship Dreams

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Chris Balas joins Mike Fitzpatrick on The Michigan Man Podcast to break down U-M's tourney chances, spring football and more.

Jqkxg8fnuhlpvi727bd4
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh enters his fifth season looking for his first Big Ten title.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}