With Michigan heading into the final week of the regular season, the Wolverines travel to Maryland looking to remain in the hunt for the Big Ten title Sunday afternoon.

Not only is a chance to stay in contention for the title on the line, with a win over the Terrapins, the Wolverines could secure a top three seed at the Big Ten Tournament. Earlier this season, Michigan defeated Maryland 65-52 at the Crisler Center on Feb. 16.

The second game of the season between these two teams tips off at 3:45 p.m. on CBS with Kevin Harlan and Dan Bonner on the call.

Maryland comes into the game 21-8 and 13-6 in the Big Ten. Since losing to Michigan, the Terrapins have won at Iowa 66-65 and against Ohio State 72-62, while losing at Penn State 78-61. At home this season, Maryland is 14-2 and 7-0 in Big Ten play. The only two losses at home this season were against Seton Hall and Virginia.

Michigan holds a 7-6 record in the series between the two teams and the Wolverines are riding a three-game winning streak against the Terrapins after losing five of the previous six. U-M is 2-3 in games at the Xfinity Center and head coach John Beilein is 5-4 all-time against Maryland.

Maryland is led by 15.9 points per game from junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. who is also averaging 4.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers per game. He rarely leaves the court for the Terrapins as he is playing in 86.1 percent of the available minutes, which is the 108th highest in the country. His assist rate of 26.1 is the 160th in college basketball and he is shooting 34.3 percent from three.

Sophomore center Bruno Fernando averages a double-double with 14.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He leads the Big Ten in field-goal percentage, shooting 64.7 percent from the floor and is second in blocks (53, 1.8 bpg). His true shooting percentage of 68.4 is the 16th best in the nation and his free throw rate of 55.9 is the 83rd in the country.

He is a beast on the glass, with a defensive rebounding percentage of 27.2, which is 28th in the nation, and an offensive rebounding percentage of 12.8, which is 70th. His block percentage of 7.0 is 91st in college basketball.

Freshman forward Jalen Smith averages 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Maryland has two dangerous three-point shooters — freshman guard Eric Ayala and freshman forward Aaron Wiggins — who are shooting 43 percent and 41.5 percent from deep respectively.