Michigan Wolverines Baseball Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan is hoping to celebrate just one more time at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha.

Detroit radio personality Doug Karsch called it Michigan in three in the World Series before it began, and talks about his thoughts now, on the podcast.

Karsch breaks down the decisive game three against Vanderbilt with senior editor John Borton, projecting how he expects it to play out. He likes the pitching match-up, and more.

Here's what Karsch had to say.


