Michigan Wolverines Baseball Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Detroit radio personality Doug Karsch called it Michigan in three in the World Series before it began, and talks about his thoughts now, on the podcast.
Karsch breaks down the decisive game three against Vanderbilt with senior editor John Borton, projecting how he expects it to play out. He likes the pitching match-up, and more.
Here's what Karsch had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine,@JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and@DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook