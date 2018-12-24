Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis is averaging 16.1 points and 4.8 boards per game this season. Lon Horwedel

After a 71-50 win over Air Force on Saturday to improve to 12-0, Michigan is one of just five undefeated teams remaining in college basketball. With the non-conference portion of the schedule drawing to a close, here's a look at where the Wolverines rank in all the nation's most important statistical categories. Note: there are 351 teams in the nation. Michigan's national rank is listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis.

Offensive Statistics:

• Field goal percentage: 110th (46.6%) • Points per game: 209th (73.3) • Three-point field goal percentage: 91st (36.8%) • Turnovers per game: 7th (9.6) • Free throw percentage: 287th (65.5%) • Assists per game: 162nd (14) • Total free throws attempts: 194th (235)

Defensive Statistics:

• Field goal percentage defense: 22nd (38.3%) • Points allowed per game: 3rd (55.8) • Rebounds per game: 134th (37.2) • Three-point percentage against: 74th (31%) • Total fouls committed: 11th (147) • Turnovers forced per game: 222nd (13.3) • Blocked shots per game: 101st (4.2)

Miscellaneous:

• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 28th (1.44) • Turnover margin: 36th (3.6)

Takeaways: