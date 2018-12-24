U-M's Scoring Defense Among Nation's Best; FG Percentage Takes Slight Dip
After a 71-50 win over Air Force on Saturday to improve to 12-0, Michigan is one of just five undefeated teams remaining in college basketball.
With the non-conference portion of the schedule drawing to a close, here's a look at where the Wolverines rank in all the nation's most important statistical categories.
Note: there are 351 teams in the nation. Michigan's national rank is listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis.
Offensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage: 110th (46.6%)
• Points per game: 209th (73.3)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 91st (36.8%)
• Turnovers per game: 7th (9.6)
• Free throw percentage: 287th (65.5%)
• Assists per game: 162nd (14)
• Total free throws attempts: 194th (235)
Defensive Statistics:
• Field goal percentage defense: 22nd (38.3%)
• Points allowed per game: 3rd (55.8)
• Rebounds per game: 134th (37.2)
• Three-point percentage against: 74th (31%)
• Total fouls committed: 11th (147)
• Turnovers forced per game: 222nd (13.3)
• Blocked shots per game: 101st (4.2)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 28th (1.44)
• Turnover margin: 36th (3.6)
Takeaways:
• After Michigan allowed Air Force to shoot 46.7 percent from the floor on Saturday, the Wolverines saw their field goal percentage defense numbers drop from 17th nationally to 22nd. While 22nd is still obviously incredibly impressive, it is only good for fourth in the Big Ten, behind Michigan State (sixth), Ohio State (11th) and Nebraska (15th).
• U-M held the Falcons to just 2-of-11 from three-point range over the weekend, and saw its three-point percentage defense jump from 113th in the country to 74th. Opponents are now connecting on just 31 percent of their shots from deep on the year.
• A staple of all John Beilein-coached teams has been the ability to defend without fouling, and that is precisely the case once again this season. The Maize and Blue have only committed 147 fouls on the year, which are the 11th fewest in college basketball.
---
