The story of Michigan's 74-52 win over Binghamton this afternoon was the club's three-point barrage.

The Wolverines made 11 of their 18 triples, and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole led the way.

The former made all three of his attempts from deep and finished with 21 points, while the latter connected on six of his 10 tries to end with 18 points.

Even sophomore forward Isaiah Livers was surprised afterward at how many threes Poole took.

“He hit six??!” Livers exclaimed in the postgame. “That’s my guy — he works on his shot every day.

“J.P. busts zones, and will shoot it any time he has room.”

Binghamton primarily employed a zone defense against the Wolverines today, and U-M had no problem finding shots against it.

However, those shots weren’t falling from inside the arc — Michigan finished with 30 made field goals, but nearly half of them (11) were from deep.

“Coach [John] Beilein told us at halftime we just have to knock those shots down, because he can’t draw them up any better,” Livers recalled.

“We kept missing wide open midrange shots that we usually hit every day. The second half was all about confidence, because we started hitting those shots.

“I don’t want to say he repeats himself a lot, but Coach Beilein likes to make it known what he thinks about confidence.”

That added self esteem and improved shooting in the second half led to U-M outscoring Binghamton, 40-23, after the break.

The victory signaled the end of non-conference play for the program, as the club will revert back to league play on Thursday when Penn State comes to town.

Over the past three weeks, U-M has only played once a week — each Saturday prior to today — but both Livers and Poole are glad the odd scheduling quirk is over.

“Playing once a week is a lot like high school,” Poole opined. “Bit it also means more practices. Being able to play every three days will definitely be a plus.”

“We’re excited to get past this,” Livers chimed in. “It’s hard playing once a week.

“We like playing every three or four days — I don’t want to make excuses, but I think it’s a factor for how we’ve been playing lately.”

One of the aspects that has stood out over the past few games has been Michigan’s decrease in defensive effectiveness.

Prior to today, U-M’s last four opponents had all shot at least 45.1 percent against it, before the club held the Bearcats to just a 40 percent mark this afternoon.

“Our contest rates have been down lately,” Livers admitted. “Our key guys have to alter shots, but we’ll improve as the year goes on.”

“We look at our contest rate every day in practice,” Poole added. “Guys take that stat very personal.

“It just comes down to staying focused. We need to take it game by game and make sure we get better every day.”

Michigan will need to play better than it has been lately if it wants to keep its perfect 2-0 Big Ten record in place.

After the Maize and Blue host Penn State on Thursday, they’ll welcome a solid 11-2 Indiana club to Crisler Center on Sunday, Jan. 6, in what should be one of the early premier showdowns in the Big Ten.