The notion that MSU's basketball history and tradition is richer than Michigan's is seemingly accurate, but it's staggering how close the numbers actually are when taking a closer look:

While the football traditions between the two programs aren't comparable (U-M leads the all-time series 70-36-5, has 42 league championships compared to MSU's 11, etc.), the basketball pageantry is on a much more even playing field.

The age-old notion that Michigan is a football school and MSU is a basketball school has been flipped on its head in recent years, with the Wolverines posting a 9-7 record against the Spartans in basketball since the beginning of 2011, and just a 3-5 mark in football over that same span.

The Spartans have the advantage in five of the nine categories above, but the closeness of each statistic is astonishing.

The Wolverines will have a chance to tie MSU in two of the 'advantage' categories (National Titles and Final Fours) if they are to take home the National Championship this season (assuming MSU does not make the Final Four).

Michigan will also have an opportunity to take over the lead for all-time Big Ten regular-season titles if they win the conference this year, and MSU does not.

The fact that U-M can tie its most hated basketball rival in two of the game's most important statistical categories in just a few weeks further exemplifies how close the two schools' all-time accomplishments are (the data on the chart above dates back to 1898 for MSU and 1909 for Michigan).

Even the schools' all-time winning percentage is neck-and-neck, with the Spartans holding a slight 61.1 advantage over the Maize and Blue's 60.7 mark.

The lone two areas that aren't all that close are each owned by Michigan, with the head-to-head results being the most notable.

U-M holds a 100-81 all-time advantage over the Spartans, and a 7-to-3 edge in National Title appearances.

No one would have predicted each programs' all-time accomplishments would be this comparable 11 short years ago, when the Wolverines had just suffered through their worst season in school history (10-22) in John Beilein's first year at the helm.