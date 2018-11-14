Michigan's 2019 recruiting class ranks 28th nationally. Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

On a night where Michigan destroyed No. 8 Villanova, 73-46, the program received some exciting news on the recruiting trail as well. The Wolverines' two commits in their 2019 class — Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward Jalen Wilson and Lynden (Wash.) Christian four-star small forward Cole Bajema — each took advantage of basketball's early signing period and inked with the Maize and Blue today.

Each of them are top-100 players nationally, with Wilson checking in at No. 36 overall (and just six spots away from five-star status) and Bajema at No. 99. Head coach John Beilein commented on each player, starting with Wilson (who is named after Jalen Rose of the Fab Five):

"We are thrilled to have player of Jalen's caliber join the program," Beilein said. "He is a strong, physical wing with the ability to score in a variety of ways. Jalen and his family love our university and that was important to us too. "His versatility gives him the ability to play multiple positions on offense, and his strength allows him to be able to come in and be an impact defender. He has continued to improve in many areas since we have been recruiting him. With his attitude, work ethic and skill set, we cannot wait for him to arrive." As a junior last season, Wilson averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game, earning Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A All-State, All-Regional and District 6A C0-MVP honors. He also helped lead his Guyer squad to a 38-2 record and a championship regional game in the Texas State playoffs. As a sophomore, Wilson tallied 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, leading his team to a 25-6 record and a trip to the Bi-District final. While a freshman, the Texas native accumulated 15 points, 6.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game, as Guyer went 30-3 and made it to the District 6A Area final. Beilein next discussed Bajema:

"Cole is a talented player and his passion for Michigan made him a great fit," the head man said. "We are excited that his family roots led him back to the State of Michigan. We love it when kids come running through the door to be a part of such a great university. "Cole showed a skill that evolved each time we watched him play. He is a versatile player that we are looking forward to developing in our system. His willingness to work on and off the floor, as well as in the classroom makes him a perfect fit." This past summer, Bajema was invited to play with the Bellingham Slam in the highly-regarded Seattle Pro-Am, which is led by former Wolverine Jamal Crawford. Last season as a junior, Bajema was named Washington's 2018 AP Class 1A Player of the Year, averaging 23 points and seven boards per game. He also led Lynden Christian to the Class 1A State Championship with a 26-1 record, marking the school's first state title since 2012. As a sophomore, he tallied 18.5 points per game and guided his club to the Class 1A state semifinals.

