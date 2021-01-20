(Let’s pause for a minute, too, and recognize he’s now shooting 96.7 percent from the line this year after making 95.7 a season ago. Most of them haven’t touched the rim — he’s been that pure).

Any question about his importance, if there was any left, was answered in Tuesday night’s 87-63 win over Maryland that became a shooting clinic. Senior Isaiah Livers was the beneficiary, knocking down great look after great look (4-of-5 triples) on his way to 16 points, and another perfect night at the free throw line.

For one, Eli Brooks was back on the floor doing Eli Brooks things. He was relentless defensively, moved the ball on the perimeter and set up good look after good look.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson was held to three points, none in the first half, after torching his hometown team for 28 points in the first meeting, and was just as happy in the postgame as he was after the first beating. He learned from his mistakes (five turnovers) in the loss at Minnesota, moved the ball out of the double team patiently but effectively and created great looks for his teammates.

“It was because of the unselfishness of each and every guy that is part of this team, all 17,” head coach Juwan Howard said of the win. “Hunter didn’t force it, understood that when he saw the double-team, he made plays out of the double-team. Our guys, when they caught it on the perimeter, if they didn’t have an open shot or a guy closed out to them, they saw the next one. What does that mean? Next pass. Next guy closed out to the … swung it to the corner. The unselfish play of this entire group is great to see, and Hunter, after the game, usually you’ll see a guy who had a really good game against his home team.”

“Tonight, after the game, he was smiling, laughing, having a good time. Sometimes you’ll see guys moping or upset about their stats. Hunter is not a stat person; all he cares about is wins. That’s why he won so many games in high school, because he’s all about winning.”

He’s doing a lot of it in his first year as a Wolverine, a huge reason why the team is 7-1 in Big Ten play. He’s a force on both ends whether he scores or not, and his team-first attitude is part of the culture Howard inherited and has continued and preached since his arrival.

Credit the coaching staff, too, for the response after the miserable performance in Minneapolis. Martelli said they shouldered much of the blame, but they went back to work immediately to counter what they knew they’d see again.

Maryland tried to replicate what the Golden Gophers accomplished. It didn’t work.

“It’s about solutions — what can we do better, and what we need to work on to improve,” Howard said. “When you have that type of positive mindset on looking for solutions, it didn’t surprise me how this team was ready to play today.”

It helps when Livers is hitting his shots, too. He’s one of the best in the Big Ten when he lets the game come to him and stays within himself. Some would call him a “residual player” in the mold of Glenn Robinson III in that he doesn’t create a ton for himself, but he doesn’t have to. He’ll get his looks within the framework of the offense when he’s patient, which he was Tuesday.

“His leadership, as well as his experience … his length,” Howard said. “For a guy to be as big as he is, he’s a big guy on the perimeter, that can be very versatile where — and I haven’t done it yet — but Isaiah can play the two. I’ve played him at the three before, I always play him at the four, but you can play him at the five, too.

“He’s very versatile, that’s a big asset for this team that helps us in many ways. He’s a basketball guy. He loves basketball, he also has a [high] IQ, and that versatility came from the start, when he started playing, I’m sure, back in his hometown for his high school.”

He’s playing his role perfectly, just as most did in the win. Senior point guard Mike Smith didn’t buy into defense immediately, Livers noted, but he’s all over it now. He might get beat because of his size, but he’s not going down without a fight.

Senior Chaundee Brown is the Energizer bunny on both ends, junior Brandon Johns a great bench player when he’s relaxed and confident (which, with his skill set, he should be every night) and sophomore Franz Wagner the best two-way player they’ve got.

That they all play so well as a team is what makes them so tough to beat, and what they’ll need to continue to do to stay atop the Big Ten. The next big test comes Friday night at Purdue, a team that (as usual) is improving under Matt Painter.

Win or lose, though, the Wolverines have proven they have what it takes to overcome some adversity, passing their first test with flying colors.