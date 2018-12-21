Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

In its second-to-last nonconference game of the season, Michigan is set to face Air Fore Saturday at the Crisler Center.

The game will tip off at 4 p.m. and can be seen on the Big Ten Network with Cory Provus and Shon Morris on the call.

Air Force has not played a game in two weeks after falling to Army on Dec. 8 66-61. The Falcons come to Ann Arbor with a 4-6 record with their best victory coming against South Dakota. So far this season, Air Force has lost to Texas State, UMBC, High Point, Colorado, Pacific and Army.

Air Force’s offense and defense are both significantly below average. With an adjusted efficiency offensive of 98.3, the Falcons have the 270th best offense in college basketball. Air Force’s adjusted defensive efficiency of 105.6 is slightly better than its offense as it ranks as the 230th best defense in the country.

The Falcons are led by junior forward Ryan Swan who is averaging 12.0 points per game and is shooting 58.9 percent from the field. His effective field goal percentage of 66.9 percent is the 33rd best in the country. Where he’s having the most success is from two-point range as he’s shooting 75-percent from two, which is the 11th best mark in the nation.

Junior forward Lavelle Scottie is not too far behind Swan averaging 11.5 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game. Like Swan, he’s also strong from two-point range, shooting 62 percent from two.

Junior guard Sid Tomes is the only Falcon to have started all 10 games so far this season. He’s averring 7.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Sophomore center Ameka Akaya, freshman point guard A.J. Walker and junior guard Caleb Morris are Air Force’s shooters from three-point range. Akaya is shooting 58.3 percent from deep, while Walker and Morris are both shooting 43.5 percent.



