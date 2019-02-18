Michigan's Defense, Zavier Simpson Posting Some Incredible Statistics
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Saturday's 65-52 win over No. 24 Maryland has improved Michigan's record to 23-3 overall, including a 12-3 mark in conference play (which is still deadlocked with MSU for first in the league).
With that in mind, here's a closer look at all of the Wolverines' most important statistics as we head into the final three weeks of college basketball's regular-season.
Note: U-M's national rank is listed first below, with the actual statistic in parenthesis. There are 351 teams in college basketball.
Offensive Statistics:
• KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 35th
• Field goal percentage: 153rd (45.1%)
• Points per game: 243rd (70.6)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 165th (34.6%)
• Turnovers per game: 4th (9.3)
• Free throw percentage: 228th (68.9%)
• Assists per game: 217th (13.2)
• Total free throws attempts: 287th (418)
Defensive Statistics:
• KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 2nd
• Field goal percentage defense: 18th (39.7%)
• Points allowed per game: 2nd (57.1)
• Defensive rebounds per game: 67th (26.8)
• Three-point percentage against: 34th (30.7%)
• Total fouls committed: 13th (360)
• Turnovers forced per game: 224th (12.8)
• Blocked shots per game: 65th (4.3)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 13th (1.44)
• Turnover margin: 23rd (3.6)
More Player/Team Stats:
• After an 0-for-3 showing from three-point range on Saturday against Maryland, sophomore guard Jordan Poole is now a combined 3-of-17 from deep over his last three games. As a result, his three-point percentage has dipped to 38 percent, and is now well behind sophomore forward Isaiah Livers' team-leading 42.9 percentage mark.
• After pulling down five boards over the weekend against Maryland, junior point guard Zavier Simpson is now averaging 5.1 rebounds per game (despite standing just 6-0), which is tied for 24th in the Big Ten. Of the top 30 rebounders in the league, he is the only one who stands below 6-6.
• The Wolverines limited the Terrapins to just 52 points on Saturday, marking the 10th time this season they'd held an opponent below 53 points. Four of those 10 have come in conference play — Indiana (46), Ohio State (49), Wisconsin (52) and Maryland (52).
• Simpson has made 16 of his last 18 free throws (88.8 percent) over the team's last seven games, and is now shooting 66 percent from the line on the year. He converted just 51.6 percent of his foul shots last season.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook