Michigan next plays at Minnesota on Thursday night at 7:00.

Saturday's 65-52 win over No. 24 Maryland has improved Michigan's record to 23-3 overall, including a 12-3 mark in conference play (which is still deadlocked with MSU for first in the league). With that in mind, here's a closer look at all of the Wolverines' most important statistics as we head into the final three weeks of college basketball's regular-season. Note: U-M's national rank is listed first below, with the actual statistic in parenthesis. There are 351 teams in college basketball.

Offensive Statistics:

• KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 35th • Field goal percentage: 153rd (45.1%) • Points per game: 243rd (70.6) • Three-point field goal percentage: 165th (34.6%) • Turnovers per game: 4th (9.3) • Free throw percentage: 228th (68.9%) • Assists per game: 217th (13.2) • Total free throws attempts: 287th (418)

Defensive Statistics:

• KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 2nd • Field goal percentage defense: 18th (39.7%) • Points allowed per game: 2nd (57.1) • Defensive rebounds per game: 67th (26.8) • Three-point percentage against: 34th (30.7%) • Total fouls committed: 13th (360) • Turnovers forced per game: 224th (12.8) • Blocked shots per game: 65th (4.3)

Miscellaneous:

• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 13th (1.44) • Turnover margin: 23rd (3.6)

