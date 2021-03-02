 Chris Balas talks Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Illinois, No. 1 seeds and more on The Huge Show with Bill Simonson.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 16:35:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (3-2)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks U-M vs. Illinois, No. 1 seeds and more on The Huge Show with Bill Simonson.


Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers made four triples in a win over Indiana.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers made four triples in a win over Indiana. (USA Today Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}