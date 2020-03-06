News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (3-6)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan basketball headed down the stretch.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Zavier Simpson has been among the nation's leaders in assists all season.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Zavier Simpson has been among the nation's leaders in assists all season. (AP Images)

