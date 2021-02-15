 Michigan Basketball Audio: Chris Balas Talks Michigan Wolverines Hoops On The Huge Show (Feb. 15)
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio-Chris Balas on The Huge Show (Feb. 15)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talks about Michigan basketball's big win at Wisconsin, more.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team are 9-1 in Big Ten play.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team are 9-1 in Big Ten play. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

---

{{ article.author_name }}