{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 18:32:12 -0600') }} basketball

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show, March 4

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson to talks Michigan Basketball and more.

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Isaiah Livers is 5-for-21 in the last two games.
Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Isaiah Livers is 5-for-21 in the last two games.

