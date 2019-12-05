Michigan played hard but got handled by Louisville, struggling on offense in its worst points per possession showing since 2008. The Wolverines drew national attention after winning the loaded Battle for Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas last week, and then got the Cardinals' attention by their reaction. "We want it all. We want all the smoke," sophomore guard David DeJulius said after the Wolverines beat Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga in three days. Louisville players admitted they took that as a direct challenge and used it as motivation.

"We had heard they wanted some smoke yesterday, so they got some smoke. And they got smoked,” wing Jordan Nwora said.

“Yes, sir!” senior guard Fresh Kimble added. The Wolverines had some looks early, but the Cardinals' tough defense made it hard for them to get in the paint, and most of the shots were contested. U-M looked a step slow, too — unlike Louisville, Michigan played a number of tough teams in the early going while Louisville coasted into the game well rested, playing in front of a sellout crowd of 20,000-plus. U-M still rallied after falling behind by as many as 15 points in the first half, cutting it to four early in the second. They couldn't get over the hump, however, and fell to 7-1. “None of us are going to talk about anything before the game, we’re just gonna settle it on the court, and that’s what we did,” Nwora continued. “They said they wanted some smoke, so we went out there and gave it to them.” “When somebody says, ‘We want all the smoke,’ it’s just basically, they’re ready for anything," Kimble added. "They're ready to take us on. Michigan players were saying that they were ready to face us and whatever we had to bring; they were going to get past that and get the win. So basically they were talking into existence a win, and we’re not about that here. We’re about getting on the floor and playing, and we showed that for 40 minutes.” Even coach Chris Mack piled in with what some might call a juvenile response, a tweet in which he hash tagged #NoSmokingInTheYum (Center).