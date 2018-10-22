College basketball season is right around the corner.

With the beginning of the season nearing, the Associated Press released its preseason rankings. After making it to the NCAA Championship game last season, Michigan begins the season at No. 19 in the preseason polls.

The Big Ten only has three teams in the first AP poll of the season. Michigan State is the highest-ranking conference team at No. 10. Purdue begins the season at No. 24.

The Wolverines will face two top-ranked foes early in the nonconference slate. North Carolina is the highest ranked opponent on Michigan’s schedule, checking in at No. 8. U-M will face the Tar Heels in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

In the Gavitt Games, Michigan will face No. 9 Villanova.