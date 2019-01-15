When Michigan made the Final Four in 2013, it was the school's first trip since 1993.

Prior to this year, only two teams in Michigan basketball history had started a season 16-0 — the 1985-86 and 2012-13 clubs. With an 80-60 win over Northwestern on Sunday night, this season's crew did what those two weren't able to — get to 17-0. The 2018-19 Wolverines have already etched their names into the record books, but the mark will lose much of its luster if the club doesn't wind up taking home the Big Ten crown or making an incredibly deep NCAA Tournament run in March. With that in mind, we've taken a look back at how the two aforementioned U-M teams fared after their 16-0 starts, and whether or not they were able to sustain their hot streaks into postseason play.

The 16-0 Start in 1985-86 Date Opponent Result Nov. 22 vs. Virginia Tech (in Maui, HI) W, 67-66 Nov. 23 vs. Kansas State (in Maui, HI) W, 80-58 Nov. 30 vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech (in Springfield, Mass.) W, 49-44 Dec. 2 Tennessee W, 87-52 Dec. 4 Youngstown State W, 56-42 Dec. 7 Florida Southern W, 91-68 Dec. 9 Chicago State W, 79-62 Dec. 12 Central Michigan W, 82-61 Dec. 14 Western Michigan W, 74-54 Dec. 21 Northern Michigan W, 98-76 Dec. 28 Illinois-Chicago W, 85-54 Dec. 29 Cleveland State W, 105-85 Jan. 2 @ No. 15 Indiana W, 74-69 Jan. 4 @ Ohio State W, 78-68 Jan. 8 No. 18 Illinois W, 61-59 Jan. 11 No. 20 Purdue W, 75-71

Notes: The 1985-86 Wolverines — which were led by Bill Frieder — entered the campaign ranked No. 3 nationally and kicked off the season by winning the Maui Invitational in Hawaii, taking down Virginia Tech and Kansas State in the first two games of the year. U-M then defeated No. 2 Georgia Tech, 49-44, in Massachusetts on Nov. 30, and proceeded to win each of its next nine non-conference affairs by at least 14 points. The Maize and Blue then beat three ranked opponents in their first four Big Ten contests, with a road victory at No. 15 Indiana (74-69), and home slayings of No. 18 Illinois (61-59) and No. 20 Purdue (75-71). The first loss of the year came on Jan. 16 at Minnesota, 73-63, but the team responded nicely by going 11-3 throughout the rest of the regular-season. U-M finished 14-4 in league play and took home the outright Big Ten crown, marking the second straight year it had done so (it went 16-2 in Big Ten play in 1984-85 to win the conference outright). That's where the positives ended, however. Michigan entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed and squeaked by Akron, 70-64, in the first round, before falling to No. 7-seeded Iowa State, 72-69, in the second round. The club ended the 1985-86 campaign with an overall record of 28-5.

The 16-0 Start in 2012-13 Date Opponent Result Nov. 9 Slippery Rock W, 100-62 Nov. 12 IUPUI W, 91-54 Nov. 13 Cleveland State W, 77-47 Nov. 21 vs. Pittsburgh (in New York, N.Y.) W, 67-62 Nov. 23 vs. Kansas State (in New York, N.Y.) W, 71-57 Nov. 27 No. 18 NC State W, 79-72 Dec. 1 @ Bradley W, 74-66 Dec. 4 Western Michigan W, 73-41 Dec. 8 Arkansas W, 80-67 Dec. 11 Binghamton W, 67-39 Dec. 15 vs. West Virginia (in Brooklyn, N.Y.) W, 81-66 Dec. 20 Eastern Michigan W, 93-54 Dec. 29 Central Michigan W, 88-73 Jan. 3 @ Northwestern W, 94-66 Jan. 6 Iowa W, 95-67 Jan. 9 Nebraska W, 62-47

Notes: Expectations were high for the 2012-13 Wolverines, who entered the year ranked No. 5 and fresh off their first Big Ten title since 1985-86. An NIT Preseason Tip-off tournament title in New York and a 79-72 win over No. 18 NC State solidified the Maize and Blue's place among the nation's elite, and the club cruised through non-conference play with a 13-0 start. Big Ten action also began very well for the Wolverines, who destroyed Northwestern (94-66) and Iowa (95-67) on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6, respectively, before receiving a tougher-than-expected test from a poor Nebraska team (5-13 in league play that year) at home on Jan. 9 (U-M still won, 62-47). The 16-0 streak was snapped when Michigan fell, 56-53, at No. 15 Ohio State on Jan. 13, but the team bounced back in impressive fashion to win its next four (including an 83-75 win at No. 9 Minnesota on Jan. 17). U-M went 5-5 from that point on, however, and failed to grab a share of its second consecutive Big Ten title when it lost at home to No. 2 Indiana, 72-71, in the March 10 regular-season finale. The Wolverines actually concluded with a 12-6 mark in league play and received the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten tournament, defeating Penn State in the event's first game before falling to Wisconsin. Michigan then regained its early-season form in the NCAA Tournament, knocking off South Dakota State (No. 13 seed), VCU (No. 5), Kansas (No. 1), Florida (No. 3) and Syracuse (No. 4) on its way to the National Championship game. Once there, U-M fell to No. 1-seeded Louisville, 82-76, and ended the year with an overall record of 31-8.

The 16-0 Start in 2018-19 Date Opponent Result Nov. 6 Norfolk State W, 63-44 Nov. 10 Holy Cross W, 56-37 Nov. 14 @ No. 8 Villanova W, 73-46 Nov. 17 vs. George Washington (in Uncasville, Conn.) W, 84-61 Nov. 18 vs. Providence (in Uncasville, Conn.) W, 66-47 Nov. 23 Chattanooga W, 83-55 Nov. 28 No. 11 North Carolina W, 84-67 Dec. 1 No. 19 Purdue W, 76-57 Dec. 4 @ Northwestern W, 62-60 Dec. 8 South Carolina W, 89-78 Dec. 15 Western Michigan W, 70-62 Dec. 22 Air Force W, 71-50 Dec. 30 Binghamton W, 74-52 Jan. 3 Penn State W, 68-55 Jan. 6 No. 21 Indiana W, 74-63 Jan. 10 @ Illinois W, 79-69