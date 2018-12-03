Michigan has a number of capable scorers on this year’s team, but head coach John Beilein doesn’t care who gets the points. He just wants to win.

He proved it Monday when he was asked how it felt to have the two Big Ten Players of the Week (Jordan Poole, player and Ignas Brazdeikis, freshman) and had to look to SID Tom Wywrot to see what the reporter was talking about.

“That’s what it means to me, right there,” Beilein said with a smile. “I won’t even tell the players.

“I’m happy for everybody that there’s a piece of paper that says that, but I was not aware of that. [Wywrot] knows I don’t care, and neither do they. But they had a good week, and it was a great week. We played two great basketball programs.”

And blew both of them out. Purdue has more Big Ten titles than anyone in the league, Beilein noted, and North Carolina is the only program in the last six years that has as many wins as Michigan.

“I’ll bet you didn’t know that,” Beilein said with a smile.

Each of those teams won because they played team basketball first, and this team epitomizes that. It’s a big reason the Wolverines are No. 5 nationally and 8-0 heading into Tuesday’s game at Northwestern.