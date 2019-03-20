“That's one constant you have in basketball is to have a good defensive team. There have been times we have had a great defensive team, and we're going to have to be great defensively against them,” Beilein said.

U-M head coach John Beilein called Montana “one of the best of the lower seeds in the tournament” Wednesday. Their guards, Ahmaad Rorie and Michael Oguine, make up one of the quicker backcourts in the country, he praised, and could play in the Big Ten.

DES MOINES, IOWA -- Michigan saw Montana in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament, falling behind 10-0 before responding and winning by 13. Both of these teams are different, but only one — the Grizzlies — are senior laden.

"This is one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country, and a leader in a lot of different categories. Their ability to shoot the three-ball is a great disadvantage for us. They're a downhill team, and their fast break is tremendous. It's going to be a big challenge for us.”



Michigan, though, doesn't give up many points in transition. The Wolverines generally send one man to the offensive glass and four back to prevent being run on, and they don’t turn it over much.

But the Grizzlies won’t be intimidated. They were only down three at half before losing by 13 in the first meeting between the two.

“I hope it doesn't go the way it did last year. They were ahead of us 10-nothing to the start the game, and they have a lot of guys back,” Beilein said.

“… We have three guys that played any minutes in this type of game at all. We are a little brand new to playing in this type of game. They know Montana is even better than they were last year … and it wasn't a 30, 40-point game. They're a good team.

“Every team playing in the tournament is a champion, and the way they have played without their big guy [Jamar Akoh] out is really going to present problems for a lot of high major teams because they're going to spread you out with all guards, and that can work really well.”

The difference this year, he continued, is the shooters they’ve put around the guards, including Kendal Manuel and Donaven Dorsey.

“Between Oguine and Rorie, those two guys are like Big Ten, Pac 10 guards, and now you add the shooters around them and everything has changed,” he said. “So this is a legitimate team that can have a Cinderella run. They're terrific. They have a terrific coach, four out of the first five years they've been in the NCAA Tournament.

“This is a traditional NCAA team, and we're going to have to play well. There is not a team in the country that can go out and have a bad game and win. It's not going to happen.”

He doesn’t anticipate it happening to his team, however. U-M hasn’t lost back-to-back games in a couple years and Beilein is proud of the way they’ve been able to punch back this year, too.

“We usually respond pretty well after losses, and we had a tough one Sunday,” Beilein said. “We've been really good at that. I hope that trend continues, but I think our kids are sometimes unique to other teams. I think they get all that part, that we don't look past anybody, that we are ready to play every day. As long as I've been coaching — and I have been coaching a long time and I've had a lot of wins and a whole lot of losses —after a loss, every time there seems to be a bounce in our team. You've got to go through a painful 24 hours. There have been a few times I lost in a championship game. West Virginia was one of them, and we had to turn around and play right away.

“Because of the Big Ten schedule and the travel and the amount of time we're playing, I think we're pretty resilient to that. But it is three games in three days, and I know a Hall of Fame coach who said, “If you're going to lose in the tournament, lose on Friday, not Saturday or Sunday.” Well, we messed that up. We had Monday off and we've tried to stay fresh.”

They’ll be ready to go, he said.

“This is the time of year you can't worry about being tired or anything. We've got to manage that and just go play,” he concluded. “But hopefully we will have the same edge that we have had in the last couple of years in the first rounds after winning. I think we will have more of an edge, hopefully.”