Redshirt junior Charles Matthews had pretty much decided before the season this year would be his last, and Beilein recruited accordingly. Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore Jordan Poole’s decisions to test the waters were more surprising, and that’s left Beilein and his staff to sort it out once again.

Michigan head coach John Beilein has once again started the process of gathering information for potential NBA draftees. While the process has changed over the years, his views — and his approach — haven’t.

“We have our deadline of May 29, but I think we’ll know more a week from Friday or is it this Friday … finding out who is invited to the top 60 camp, the combine,” Beilein told The Huge Show's Bill Simonson April 16. “We’ll know who’s invited very soon. If you’re not invited to that, that’s a pretty good indication of where you are. If you are, then you’ve got to wait through that.



“It’s not a lot easier right now than it’s been, because the kids have all the way to the end of May and you’ve got to replace them. There are not too many 2019s who are going to wait until the end of May. We’ve just got to do our best to find ways to navigate.”

They’ve already identified many grad transfers and 2019 targets.

The hope, though, is that at least one of Poole or Brazdeikis returns. Though it seems unlikely based on recent buzz, several players have changed their minds over the years.

Beilein only wants them back if they’re all in for the program, and he’s never wavered on that.

“I’ll call every NBA General Manager if I need to, and I have done that, and I think we did that with one young man, had it all down for them to actually see it,” Beilein continued. “I want to give them that information, then they know, ‘okay, I’ve got a great chance to go in the first round, a great chance at the second, maybe a chance I go undrafted. What do I want to do?’

Then I say, ‘Okay — I did my job. That’s what you have to do. You have to be able to do that and if they ask for your opinion, certainly give that. … then if you think you can do it, this is your life, not mine, and Michigan basketball will be fine. We’ll find another way if you’re not here. It all works.

“All I know is every kid going to college right now is living a life that is a once in a lifetime experience. All the money in the world can’t buy what you experience when you’re in college, whether it’s one, two, three or four years. That’s one very important element everybody can’t forget about. At the same time, we don’t know of their economic needs or desires, and you do not want a guy back on your team that all he is caring about is ‘get me to the league, get me to the league, get me to the league.’ Those coaches are getting fired like crazy. Those programs are not making the NCAA tournament.

“You see a lot of dysfunction even in pro teams about culture. You can’t let anything get in the way of your culture.”

And he won’t. He’s been walking this line for many years and though it’s not an exact science, experience helps. He lets the NBA do the talking, he said, and isn’t ready to advise until the reports come back.

“You’re not out watching like the NBA scouts, earnestly watching 60 to 100 kids,” he said. “You don’t know how your guys compare with other guys out there. It’s tough to do that. You do say, ‘okay here’s what Tim Hardaway did, Nik Stauskas did. Trey Burke almost went after his freshman year, came back and was player of the year in the country.' We got a lottery pick. Nik Stauskas wasn’t even mentioned anywhere and all of a sudden became a lottery pick. DJ Wilson averaged two or three points a game and became the 17th pick. You just lend that experience to them and say okay, here’s what these other guys did, not necessarily what I recommend.

“I’ve been doing this now since Kevin Pittsnogle at West Virginia. Back then you’d get nothing back because they didn’t want to put anything in print. You had to take these numbers, had a gentlemen talk to our players … these are the chances of you going in the early first round, lottery pick, all the way to the end of the draft.”

Now they put it all on paper and tell you the odds of making it, get the salaries for one through 60 from last year and more.

The Brazdeikis and Poole decisions could come within weeks to perhaps even a month, Beilein noted. They’re also not the only ones going through it, making it an “interesting time” for all programs trying to keep heading in the right direction.

“It’s a difficult dance we have to do now because those are important parts,” he said of his two underclassmen. “Going into last fall’s recruiting we felt we really didn’t have a senior, but we did expect Charles was going to graduate so we expected that with him. That’s why we signed over by one. He and I talked about it ahead of time, and that was the right thing to do.

“We have very moveable plans, as well. We’ve got to be flexible and try to figure out some things. You’ve just got to be on it every day and try and handle it the best you can.”