Generally in moments of crisis, we turn to sports to escape from reality. Sports have a way of blocking out hardship and sucking in our focus hours at a time. Sports provide a sense of normalcy. They're a reminder that, regardless of what's happening, everything will be alright.

We are in the midst of a crisis, and we do not know when it is going to end.

First and foremost, I hope that you are doing well and staying safe during this COVID-19 pandemic. These are scary, anxiety-riddled times unlike anything that most, if not all, of us have experienced. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and deaths related thereto, have been increasing exponentially. Medical resources are rapidly being depleted, and healthcare systems are quickly reaching capacity. Many of us are self-quarantining at home, either voluntarily or pursuant to a stay-at-home order issued by our local or state government. People are losing their jobs or experiencing significant pay cuts en masse as a result. The market is fluctuating, mostly downward, like a roller coaster at Cedar Point.

However, this crisis has robbed us of that escape. With the spread of COVID-19, sports have essentially been suspended, postponed or canceled for the foreseeable future. The risk of players, coaches and staff contracting COVID-19 while engaged in competition and traveling to such competitions, or thousands of spectators gathering to attend such events and contracting COVID-19, was too high given how easily the virus transmits.



There should be no question that these were the right decisions.

However, it meant that there was no Big Ten or NCAA Tournament. It meant that seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske did not get a final opportunity to add to their lustrous postseason careers. It meant that freshman Franz Wagner did not get an opportunity to extend his breakout into the postseason. It meant that Juwan Howard will have to wait another year to get his first taste of March Madness as Michigan's coach.

In the big picture, it means very little. But that doesn't mean it doesn't hurt.

I am therefore not ready to start looking ahead to what Michigan athletics may look like when this pandemic subsides. I still have a yearning to know what might have happened had the Wolverines had been able to get past warm-ups and participate in the postseason.

Thankfully, we have the technology to do just that. Using T-Rank's play-by-play simulator, I simulated the 2020 Big Ten Tournament to see what could have happened, and next week, I'll simulate the 2020 NCAA Tournament to see if U-M had a run in them.

So be there for each other, constantly tell your loved ones that you love them and stay safe. For the next few minutes, let's escape to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.