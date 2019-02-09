For the first half of Saturday’s showdown between Wisconsin and Michigan, Badger fifth-year senior center Ethan Happ was the story.

He had 14 points at the break, and though 7-1 junior center Jon Teske was often in solid guarding position, Happ was more often than not able to score around him with a variety of impressive moves.

The fifth-year senior picked up his third foul less than two minutes into the second half, however, and didn’t return until the under-12 timeout, only scoring four points the rest of the way to finish with 18 for the game.

“I had to keep my motor running,” Teske exclaimed, when asked what the keys were to guarding Happ early on. “You can’t let him catch the ball on the block, because he’s too good of a player — you have to try and push him outside and deny his touches.

“You also have to wall him up while he’s dribbling and force him to take tough twos — I did that in the second half and made him a miss a few.

“Any time you get a great player in foul trouble, it’s obviously an advantage. I took my matchup with him as a personal challenge, because he’s such a good player.”

Although he wasn’t tasked with guarding Happ, sophomore guard Jordan Poole also gave his take on why Michigan was able to do such a better job on the veteran center in the second half than the first.

“We switched up a couple things defensively, but Jon held his own down there and got stops late,” Poole noted. “When you sit for a long time the way Happ did, it can mess up your rhythm. I think he was shook when he came back into the game.”