After a Thanksgiving break, Michigan is back in action Friday night at home against Chattanooga.

This is the first of eight of nine games at home for the Wolverines to finish 2018. The game will tip at 4 p.m. and can be seen on BTN.

So far this season, Chattanooga is 2-4, with victories over Charlotte and Cumberland. In Chattanooga’s last game, the Mocs lost to Jacksonville 74-66.

Michigan’s strong defense will not be tested Friday as Chattanooga has the 336rd best offense per Kenpom. There are only 17 teams in Division 1 with worse offenses than the Mocs and Chattanooga is only shooting 28.8 percent from three.

Chattanooga only has two returning players from last season, sophomore guard David Jean-Baptiste and Duane Moss.

The Mocs have three players scoring in double figures Mocs, led by 15.0 points per game from freshman forward Kevin Easley. Freshman guard Donovann Toatley scores 10.5 points per game while senior center Thomas Smallwood scores 10.2 points per game. Smallwood has the 54st best defensive rebounding percentage in the country at 27.6.

Before the season, the Mocs were picked to finish seventh in the Southern Conference coaches preseason poll and sixth in the league's preseason media poll.

Michigan is 4-0 against Chattanooga all-time and the last time the two teams faced off was in 1999 when the Wolverines won 72-61. Chattanooga’s head coach Lamont Paris is in his second year with the program after being an assistant coach with Wisconsin for seven seasons.