A goose egg. That’s what Chaundee Brown put up in Michigan’s win over Texas Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and it wasn’t how he envisioned his first taste of the postseason. He left Wake Forest after three years specifically for that moment, and while he was happy with the win, he knew he had more to give. So did his family. His mom texted him before Michigan’s game with LSU Monday to let him know it was his time to shine, and that he was more than capable. That was the boost he needed to put him over the top. Brown and senior guard Eli Brooks were the difference makers with 21 points apiece in leading U-M to an 86-78 victory over the Tigers in a Round of 32 game, making big shot after big shot when LSU went on runs. Brown was the catalyst down the stretch. With U-M trailing 63-58, he got to the line twice in a row and made all four free throws. After a bucket from frosh big man Hunter Dickinson, he made a triple from the corner to open a four-point lead. Two more free throws and a dagger of a triple in front of the bench brought the house down, earned him a pat on the butt from head coach Juwan Howard and put the Wolverines in control with five minutes remaining. RELATED: Will Wade On Michigan: 'They'll Be An Extremely Tough Out For Anybody' RELATED: 'Aggressive' Eli Brooks (21 Points) Stepped Up When U-M Needed Him Most

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Chaundee Brown was the big reason U-M beat LSU to advance to the Sweet 16 (USA TODAY Sports Images)

There was no secret to the success in his mind. “Just play my game, man. Be myself,” he said. “My teammates did a great job putting me in great position; everyone put me in great position, and I had to be myself … I don’t need to change anything up. Hit open shots, defend my behind off … just relax, really. “I know I prayed and dreamed about being on this stage right here. My mom was telling me before the game, you prayed and dreamed of being in the position, so you’ve just got to make it happen now. I feel like I did that, and we did that as a team tonight.” Head coach Juwan Howard told him to be aggressive and attack, look for his shot and play his game. Brown told himself the same before the game, praying before then and at halftime like he does every game for the strength to play his best for his teammates.