Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chaundee Brown’s Time To Shine
A goose egg.
That’s what Chaundee Brown put up in Michigan’s win over Texas Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and it wasn’t how he envisioned his first taste of the postseason. He left Wake Forest after three years specifically for that moment, and while he was happy with the win, he knew he had more to give.
So did his family. His mom texted him before Michigan’s game with LSU Monday to let him know it was his time to shine, and that he was more than capable.
That was the boost he needed to put him over the top. Brown and senior guard Eli Brooks were the difference makers with 21 points apiece in leading U-M to an 86-78 victory over the Tigers in a Round of 32 game, making big shot after big shot when LSU went on runs.
Brown was the catalyst down the stretch. With U-M trailing 63-58, he got to the line twice in a row and made all four free throws. After a bucket from frosh big man Hunter Dickinson, he made a triple from the corner to open a four-point lead.
Two more free throws and a dagger of a triple in front of the bench brought the house down, earned him a pat on the butt from head coach Juwan Howard and put the Wolverines in control with five minutes remaining.
There was no secret to the success in his mind.
“Just play my game, man. Be myself,” he said. “My teammates did a great job putting me in great position; everyone put me in great position, and I had to be myself … I don’t need to change anything up. Hit open shots, defend my behind off … just relax, really.
“I know I prayed and dreamed about being on this stage right here. My mom was telling me before the game, you prayed and dreamed of being in the position, so you’ve just got to make it happen now. I feel like I did that, and we did that as a team tonight.”
Head coach Juwan Howard told him to be aggressive and attack, look for his shot and play his game. Brown told himself the same before the game, praying before then and at halftime like he does every game for the strength to play his best for his teammates.
Those prayers were answered Monday might in what might have been his best performance of the year. He provided a spark on defense in addition to offense, immediately bringing energy with a 15-foot made jumper on his first shot. Howard told him and his teammates to “empty the tank,” noting they’d have more time off than just Tuesday if they didn’t leave it on the floor against an underrated opponent.
That wasn’t going to be an issue for Brown. This was the moment he’d been waiting for, and he seized it.
His teammates said they were just happy to see his great smile again, and it was on full display. So was the jump shot he’s been working so diligently on for the last several years.
“I looked at the numbers after my junior year, and I think it was 31 percent (from three). I knew personally I was way better than that,” he said. “Even my coaches at Wake Forest knew that.
“I’d be staying in the gym working on my shot … you’ve just got to keep shooting, I didn’t make any excuses, just knew I had to get in the gym and work, just work. Before practice after practice, stay consistently on it.”
His prayers also led him to Michigan, and his tears on Senior Day after the Wolverines clinched a title with a win over Michigan State were the culmination of all his dreams coming true as he’d hoped.
“I had a talk with my parents after my third year at Wake Forest. I just wanted to win,” he said. “I felt like I made the right decision for myself, my career and things like that.
“I’m in that spot right now, so I’m happy right now, but I know we’re not done yet. We still have four more games to go.”
And if he continues to play like he has, perhaps more hardware to share with his new team.
