{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 14:06:48 -0500') }}

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: Is It Juwan Howard?

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Is Juwan Howard going to be Michigan's next head coach? Here's the latest ...

Michigan A.D. Warde Manuel is interviewing Juwan Howard today.

MICHIGAN BASKETBALL ITF EXTRA: IS IT JUWAN HOWARD?


---

