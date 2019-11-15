The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team put on a defensive clinic tonight against Elon, holding the Phoenix to just 34 percent shooting in a 70-50 win. The interior defense was especially impressive, with senior center Jon Teske and sophomore center Colin Castleton allowing only 16 points in the paint.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next play Houston Baptist a week from tonight. (AP Images)

“It took us a couple minutes to get into a groove and adjust to how they play,” Castleton revealed afterward. “They had a lot of backdoor cuts that we didn’t guard very well. “We held them to 22 points in the first half, but then they came out and scored a bit too much after that. Their guard, Marcus Sheffield, was really good. “We knew he was a good transfer with a high-level IQ who came in from Stanford, so he knew how to play the game. A lot of his shots were dropping, so we had to try to contain him and stop him the best we could.” Sheffield wound up posting 22 of Elon’s 50 points, while no other player for the Phoenix accumulated more than six. The scoring story was the complete opposite for the Maize and Blue, with four different players finishing in double figures — Teske (16), senior point guard Zavier Simpson (11), junior guard Eli Brooks (10) and sophomore guard David DeJulius (10).

All three of the aforementioned guards saw significant action tonight, with Simpson receiving 36 minutes, Brooks seeing 29 and DeJulius 25. “We’re able to play fast and switch ball screens [with that three-guard look],” DeJulius explained. “We’re a positionless team, so we like it a lot. “X [Simpson] and Eli are great defenders and have helped me improve my level. I know I have to pick it up when I’m out there with them.” DeJulius has picked up his efforts in the rebounding department as well this season, tallying eight tonight after pulling down seven in Tuesday night’s win over Creighton. “That’s just something I do,” he laughed. “You’re not always going to be hitting shots, so I still want to know I impacted the game defensively and that I rebounded the ball. “You can’t be mad at yourself when you know you gave it your all at the end of the night.”