Interior Duo Of Castleton, Teske Holds Elon To Just 16 Points In The Paint
The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team put on a defensive clinic tonight against Elon, holding the Phoenix to just 34 percent shooting in a 70-50 win.
The interior defense was especially impressive, with senior center Jon Teske and sophomore center Colin Castleton allowing only 16 points in the paint.
“It took us a couple minutes to get into a groove and adjust to how they play,” Castleton revealed afterward. “They had a lot of backdoor cuts that we didn’t guard very well.
“We held them to 22 points in the first half, but then they came out and scored a bit too much after that. Their guard, Marcus Sheffield, was really good.
“We knew he was a good transfer with a high-level IQ who came in from Stanford, so he knew how to play the game. A lot of his shots were dropping, so we had to try to contain him and stop him the best we could.”
Sheffield wound up posting 22 of Elon’s 50 points, while no other player for the Phoenix accumulated more than six.
The scoring story was the complete opposite for the Maize and Blue, with four different players finishing in double figures — Teske (16), senior point guard Zavier Simpson (11), junior guard Eli Brooks (10) and sophomore guard David DeJulius (10).
All three of the aforementioned guards saw significant action tonight, with Simpson receiving 36 minutes, Brooks seeing 29 and DeJulius 25.
“We’re able to play fast and switch ball screens [with that three-guard look],” DeJulius explained. “We’re a positionless team, so we like it a lot.
“X [Simpson] and Eli are great defenders and have helped me improve my level. I know I have to pick it up when I’m out there with them.”
DeJulius has picked up his efforts in the rebounding department as well this season, tallying eight tonight after pulling down seven in Tuesday night’s win over Creighton.
“That’s just something I do,” he laughed. “You’re not always going to be hitting shots, so I still want to know I impacted the game defensively and that I rebounded the ball.
“You can’t be mad at yourself when you know you gave it your all at the end of the night.”
Though he only played 11 minutes, Castleton impacted the game heavily on the defensive end as well, posting eight rebounds and proving to be a force down low alongside Teske.
“We’re exploiting mismatches with Jon, and I try to do the same thing when I’m in,” he noted. “Jon is such a big body and is so skilled around the basket, and does his part every game.
“I’m playing behind one of the best centers in the country, so I have to pick my spots. I go for rebounds when I don’t get the ball, and box out if it’s there’s a smaller guy on me.
“They tell me to go after every rebound and impact the game however I can, so rebounding has been my No. 1 focus recently, along with the rest of the bigs.”
Notes
• The confidence level seems to be at an all-time high for several players who have seldom significant minutes before, most notably Brooks, Castleton and sophomore forward Brandon Johns.
“Coach [Juwan] Howard preaches the same things to us every day, so we hear it over and over,” Castleton explained.
“It’s about film, walkthroughs and practice, and he implements those positive things into our heads. He always says he trusts us, and having a coach who trusts you gives you so much confidence.”
• Michigan’s offense was a bit stagnant for much of the first half, posting just 31 points and only shooting 40.7 percent from the field.
“It’s early, so we’re not pressed about it right now,” DeJulius admitted. “We also have a new system and a new staff, so we were expecting it.
“We’ll have our growing pains, but we just have to stick with it. Everyone is unselfish on this team, so it’s [the scoring droughts] never about someone being selfish.”
