Michigan has added some depth to its backcourt for next season. Columbia grad transfer Mike Smith, a 20-plus point per game scorer last year, has chosen the Wolverines over Arizona, Seton Hall and Gonzaga. Seton Hall recently picked up a pledge from another Ivy Leaguer head coach Juwan Howard was looking at, point guard Bryce Aiken. Smith is a former teammate of U-M walk-on Jaron Faulds of Holt, Mich., and averaged 22.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last year for a bad Columbia team (6-24 overall, 1-13 Ivy League). The 5-11 Smith shot 43 percent from the floor and 34 percent from long range, and should help provide some minutes at point guard.

First and foremost, I would like to thank my amazing Lord and savior Jesus Christ, without whom none of this would be possible. I’m truly blessed and excited to officially say that I will be a Michigan Wolverine. Ann Arbor it’s demon time 🖤 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/cZLK7a3Xpp — Mike Smith (@Ayeyoomike__) April 10, 2020

Smith tore his meniscus in 2018-2019, allowing him to graduate with one year of eligibility remaining. From the Chicago Sun-Times: "The Ivy League’s archaic rules virtually forced his hand. Unlike other Division I conferences, the Ivy League doesn’t grant medical redshirts, nor does it permit graduate students to play athletics. So with an Ivy League degree in tow following the 2019-2020 season –– and immediate eligibility the following season –– Smith knew he was going to leave as a graduate transfer. Thus, Smith felt no need to wait. “I was criticized and a lot of people didn’t think I should do it,” says Smith of his decision. “People thought I would be less focused and looking ahead to what was in front of me rather than my team. But I was never going to give up on a season. I put the team first, and I hoped and thought the character I had in doing that would show and coaches would see that.”