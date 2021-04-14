Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Eli Brooks Will Return For A Fifth Year
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard received huge news Wednesday when Eli Brooks officially announced he'd return for a fifth year.
Brooks has been leaning this way for weeks, per sources, and he made it official today. He left the door open after U-M's Elite Eight loss to UCLA.
“That’s a conversation to be had in our exit meeting,” Brooks said when asked of his plans. “I’ve talked about it with my family and have weighed different options, but I haven’t come to a conclusion.
“I can only speak for myself.”
Brooks averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and shot 43 percent from the floor, 39.6 percent from three-point range this year. He was also an outstanding defender and "the team MVP," according to assistant coach Phil Martelli.
📰 SPECIAL ROSTER NEWS 📰— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 14, 2021
Simply put ...
A CAPTAIN IS BACK!
Taking advantage of the NCAA's one-time rule in response COVID-19, Eli Brooks met with Coach Howard & accepted the additional year to return for the 2021-22 season!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/GMDLq9wquL
Brooks will likely start at shooting guard and provide valuable minutes at the point, as well, to help the freshmen guards ease into their roles. Point guard Frankie Collins, shooting guard Kobe Bufkin and second-year combo guard Zeb Jackson are all in the hunt for time, and U-M has also explored the transfer portal.
That may no longer be necessary given Brooks' return.
Watch for more on this development in the days to come.
